Jokowi gives the signal for a cabinet reshuffle





RADARSOLO.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given the signal that he will reshuffle the Indonesia Maju cabinet again. Maybe (will do a reshuffle), Jokowi said after the inauguration of Sukamahi Dam, Bogor Regency, West Java, Friday (12/23). Jokowi assured that he will provide information on the Indonesia Onward cabinet reshuffle to the public. Yes later, says Jokowi. This statement also responds to the results of an investigation conducted by Charta Politika regarding the performance of the government cabinet Jokowi-Maruf Amin. Based on the survey results, more people agree if President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reshuffles or shuffles the cabinet. The executive director of Charta Politika Indonesia, Yunarto Wijaya first explained that up to 60.5% of the public said they were satisfied with the minister’s performance. However, the attitude is different when asked about the cabinet reshuffle speech that will be led by President Jokowi. “Although most of our respondents said they were more satisfied, they agreed more when asked about the redesign project, whether they agreed or disagreed. There were 61.8 percent who were okay, said Yunarto Wijaya, Thursday (12/22). The man who goes by the familiar name Totok stressed that this discovery was important to be a duty for President Jokowi, if he wanted to leave a legacy in his leadership. In addition, before the 2024 elections, it is possible that some ministers will have the desire to run as candidates for the 2024 presidential election, both as presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Not to mention, if there is a government coalition political party that determines its political position differently from what President Jokowi has built. “I think it is necessary to make a record especially in the last two years which will be the most important test for the government or the president who will no longer be able to stand for re-election”, concluded Yunarto. (jpg/ria)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarsolo.jawapos.com/nasional/23/12/2022/jokowi-beri-sinyal-bakal-kembali-reshuffle-kabinet/

