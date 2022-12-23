Proposed changes to Turkey’s constitution, JAMnews

Proposed changes to the Turkish constitution

Discussions have started on changes to the country’s constitution six months ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections. The most important changes made to the basic law of the country are the articles on the freedom to wear the hijab and the consolidation of the concept of family as an exclusive union of a man and a woman.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has ruled Turkey since 2002, plans to address the issue of the freedom to wear the hijab by amending the constitution to guarantee this right in case of problems in the future.

hijab problem

From this year in Turkey, the use of religious symbols, including the wearing of the hijab by employees of state structures, will be prohibited. Tension between secular and religious segments of society erupted after the military coup in 1980 and in 1997, when the Turkish army command sacked former Prime Minister Najmeddin Erbakan.

Female students who wore the hijab were expelled from universities. The story of a student who was declared the champion of the country according to the results of the final exams and came to the graduation ceremony in a hijab caused a scandal, and another student was named instead – at because of his secular dress.

In 1999, the first female MP in Turkish history to wear the hijab, Merve Kavakci, came to a meeting of the country’s parliament. Former Prime Minister, leader of the Democratic Left Party (DSP) Blent Ecevit, forced her out of the room, adding: It’s not your privacy, it’s the highest office of the state, and you can’t challenge the state.

MPs in hijab in the Turkish Parliament. Photo: AFP

After the Justice and Development Party (AKP), known for its clerical sympathy, came to power in the country in 2002, these issues were resolved, despite protests from the military and society.

According to a survey conducted by research firm MetroPOLL in October 2022, 35% of the general Turkish population and 63% of the ruling party electorate believe that the new government will ban the wearing of the hijab.

An unexpected proposal from the opposition

In the midst of these discussions, Kemal Kldarolu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), approached the parliamentarians with a proposal to pass an appropriate law on the freedom to wear the hijab so that it does not raise any objections. questions in the future.

This proposal provoked a mixed reaction even within the opposition. The majority thought it would lower the CHP’s rating, as the hijab issue is seen as Erdogan’s ‘monopoly’. According to opposition experts, there are many other bigger problems in the country such as inflation, corruption, etc.

CHP ally, the Y (Bon Parti), represented by its leader Meral Akener, also criticized Kldarolu. This discussion is not necessary at this time.

But Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the issue of wearing the hijab needs a deeper approach and suggested the article be included in the country’s constitution.

About the “traditional family system”

The proposed changes to the country’s constitution do not only affect dress. Among the proposals is the position of the state vis-à-vis the institution of the family. The ruling party proposes to include in the Turkish constitution a clause recognizing the family as exclusively “the union of a man and a woman”. According to AKP deputies, this will prevent same-sex marriages in the country.

President Erdogan has said that if the proposed changes to the constitution are not supported by two-thirds of parliament’s deputies (400 out of 600 deputies), they will have to be put to a national referendum. This referendum could take place simultaneously with the presidential and legislative elections of June 2023.

Under Turkey’s current constitution, amendments to the Basic Law can be made by the votes of two-thirds of the deputies. If it is not possible to collect these votes, then 60% of the deputies, having voted “for”, can submit these questions to a referendum.

No conflicting opinions

According to political observers, Erdogan’s main objective in putting the hijab and the conservative family structure on the agenda is to divert the attention of the hesitant electorate from economic problems and prevent them from voting against the government. current government.

Analyst Kemal Bykksel said opposition leader Kldarolu’s proposal to take the hijab issue to parliament was a huge mistake. According to him, the proposed changes to the constitution are contrary to the principle of equality of citizens and could mean in the future an ideological capitulation of the opposition to the ruling party.

For his part, Kldarolu noted that his party would support the proposed amendments to the constitution, but he knew nothing about the proposal regarding the institution of the family.

Although Y party leader Akener initially criticized Kldarolu for his opinion on bringing the hijab issue to parliament, Y press secretary Kurshad Zorlu said that in principle their party does not is not against changes to the basic law.

Meanwhile, the four other opposition parties that make up the Table of Six (an unofficial coalition of the main opposition parties) have also pledged to support change.

Legal expert and lawyer Eray Karinca noted that according to current laws, same-sex marriage in Turkey is still impossible at present. According to him, the ruling party is trying to consolidate its electorate by bringing populist issues to public debate.

President Erdogan also expressed confidence that discussing the issue of traditional family foundations in Turkey will not cause any problems in parliament, as “none of the parties will oppose the Turkish family system”.

The draft law on amendments to the Turkish constitution has been presented to the speaker of the country’s parliament. The bill was signed by 336 deputies. The document should be voted on in the coming days.