January 6 panel unveils report and outlines Trump plot | Donald Trump News





The House of Representatives Committees’ final report from January 6 claims that former US President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal multi-party conspiracy to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election and did not acted to prevent his followers from attacking the Capitol.

The 845-page report (PDF) released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurgency two years ago.

It comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents.

Witnesses, ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement, to some of the rioters themselves, detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks leading up to the insurgency and how his extensive pressure campaign to quash his defeat directly influenced those who brutally overtook the police and smashed the windows and doors of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The central cause was a man, according to the report: Trump.

The insurgency has gravely threatened democracy and put the lives of US lawmakers at risk, the nine-member panel concluded.

In a foreword to the report, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a clear call to all Americans: Vigilantly protect our democracy and give our vote only to those dedicated to defense. of our Constitution.

The eight-chapter reports of findings tell the story much like the panel hearings earlier this year outlining the many facets of the remarkable plan Trump and his advisers have devised to try to undo President Joe Bidens’ election victory.

The final report on the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, pictured December 22, 2022 [Jon Elswick/AP Photo]

Lawmakers describe Trump’s pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to outsmart the system or break the law.

Trumps repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud resonated with his supporters, the committee said, and were amplified on social media, building on the mistrust of government he had nurtured during his four years in power. He did little, too, to stop the attackers when they resorted to violence and stormed the Capitol.

It is the complete summary of the 18 months of work and hearings, the more than 1,000 witnesses, the more than one million pages, were briefed on the documents, said Al Jazeeras Shihab Rattansi, reporting from Washington.

It follows the same narrative structure we saw in the committee hearings, which recounted how Donald Trump, even as the votes were being counted on election night, hatched a plan to try to steal the election, said Rattansi.

He didn’t want to come across as a loser. He knowingly spread false information, he pressured the vice president, members of Congress, local state officials for extra votes, to rig what the constitutional process is, and he ultimately failed , did he declare.

Rattansi noted that the congressional committee cannot launch criminal charges, but said the report could prove irresistible to prosecutors.

The huge and damning report comes as Trump is running for president again and faces multiple federal investigations, including investigations into his role in the insurgency and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate.

This week is a particularly busy one for the former president, as a House committee is expected to release his tax returns after he fought for years to keep them private.

Some Republicans also blamed Trump for a worse-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since winning the 2016 election.

The report is a final act for House Democrats who are handing over power to Republicans in less than two weeks and have spent much of their four years in office investigating Trump.

Democrats impeached Trump twice, the second time a week after the uprising. He was acquitted by the Senate both times. Other Democratic-led probes have investigated his finances, businesses, foreign ties and family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/23/january-6-panel-unveils-report-describes-trump-conspiracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos