Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor





RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam, located in Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday (23/12/2022) morning. Saying bismillahhirrahmanirrahim, I declare this morning the inauguration of the Ciawi Dam in Bogor Regency, West Java Province,” President Jokowi said, before turning the wheel of the dam lock. The president said the existence of these two dams would support flood control in Jakarta. DKI’s big problem [Jakarta] since the past are three things; floods, traffic jams and land use planning. Now we are here to talk about the floods, he said. In the efforts to control the floods in DKI Jakarta, the President emphasized the importance of consistency in accomplishing three things. First, the normalization of 13 rivers in Jakarta. Second, the management of pumping in the reservoirs of Jakarta. Then thirdly, the completion of the construction of the dyke as wellgiant dike.Besides, the Head of State also reminded that the Ciliwung Sewer to the Eastern Flood Channel (BKT) should be completed immediately. This is the Governor of DKI [Jakarta] and Governor of West Java. I really request that issues related to flooding in Jakarta be dealt with in a consistent way, both related to the completion of the reservoir and then the normalization of the 13 rivers in Jakarta, the Ciliwung water canal affairs at the BKT, the sea wall andgiant dam,as well as better management of existing pumps, he said. The President is optimistic, with consistency in achieving these three, the floods in Jakarta will be resolved. If these three things are not completed at any time, Jakarta will still be flooded. Whoever is the governor must be consistent in complementing what I said earlier. Because in factmaster planit is clear that there is one in Bappeda DKI, in the Ministry of Public Works as well, he said. Construction of the Ciawi dam and the Sukamahi dam which are dry dams (dry dam). Construction of the Ciawi Dam started in 2016 with a budget allocation of IDR 1.3 trillion. This dam has a capacity of approximately 6.05 million cubic meters. Meanwhile, the Sukamahi Dam was constructed in 2017. Ciawi and Sukamahi can then reduce from 464 million cubic meters to 318 million cubic meters. More or less, 12 urban villages will no longer be affected due to Ciawi and Sukamahi reservoirs,” he concluded. Attending the inauguration were, among others, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, the Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.(IDF/UN)

