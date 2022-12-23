Trump’s lawyers called this accounting firm ‘negligent’, but the IRS believed it was making sure its taxes were accurate





When the Joint Committee on Taxation of Congress investigated IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on documents Trump filed in 2017 stood out.

The IRS agent wrote that Trump “engages a professional accounting firm and attorney to prepare and file the tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all items of income and deduction “.

Joint committee staff were baffled by the memo, according to a report on the IRS’ mandatory audit of the former president’s taxes, released Tuesday by the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Staff did not understand why the IRS believed that the use of an attorney and accounting firm ensured accuracy,” the ways and means committee wrote in its report.

Accounting firm Mazars USA is one of the largest in the country and worked for Trump for decades until February this year when it severed ties with the former president and his company. In the months that followed, Trump and his firm’s attorneys harshly criticized the company’s work.

It’s standard practice for IRS officers to give some deference to large accounting firms, according to forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky.

“If I’m a revenue officer and I see he has Mazars or (another company), I’m going to say, ‘Okay, look, the returns are all computerized, they’re done correctly. I have some level of confidence that someone in their quality control process – because all of these companies have a quality control review process – laid eyes on many layers on this, and I’m not going to look at every number,” Dubinsky said.

But Mazars’ work has recently come under fire from attorneys for two Trump Organization companies that were found guilty Dec. 6 of 17 counts in New York state related to tax evasion. During the trial, a lawyer for the Trump Organization claimed during closing arguments that a Mazars accountant “failed in his job” to spot wrongdoing by company executives.

That accountant, Donald Bender, described Trump’s annual tax returns as a stack of paper “several feet” high, gesturing with his hands above the witness box. Bender testified that he had worked on Trump and corporate taxes for nearly four decades, but that relationship came to a screeching halt in February.

Mazars wrote in a letter to the Trump Organization’s general counsel that a decade’s worth of reports “should no longer be relied upon.” In the letter, an attorney for Mazars wrote that the company “performed its work in accordance with professional standards” and compiled the statements based on information provided by the Trump Organization.

In the letter, a Mazars executive cited revelations from a New York attorney general’s civil investigation among the reasons the accounting firm could no longer meet its Trump financial statements. In September, the New York attorney general sued Trump and his company, alleging years of massive fraud related to the Trump Organization’s property appraisals.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a February email that “While we are disappointed that Mazars has chosen to separate, their February 9, 2022 letter confirms that after conducting further review of all previous financial statements, the work of Mazars has been carried out in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that these statements of financial position do not contain any material anomalies.”

But Trump and his team have since soured on Mazars, frequently criticizing the company.

On Nov. 18, Trump summarized his defense team’s position on Mazars, in a post on his Truth Social social media platform.

“The highly paid accounting firm should have routinely picked these things up – we relied on them. VERY UNFAIR!” Trump wrote.

During his closing argument on Dec. 1, Trump Organization attorney Susan Necheles said Bender “was either totally negligent or a blind eye.”

Mazars and Bender did not respond to requests for comment, but during the Trump Organization trial, prosecutors showed an agreement between the company and Mazars in which the accounting firm stated that its work “does not include any procedures to detect errors, irregularities, acts, including fraud or embezzlement, if any.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

