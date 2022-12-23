Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to call on extending PMGKAY program beyond December





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide whether or not to extend Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana’s (PMGKAY) program beyond December, the Union State Minister for Agriculture and Welfare said on Thursday. farmers, Shobha Karandlaje. She also pointed out that the government has an adequate stock of food grains, PTI reported. The call to PMGKAY will be taken by the Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister. The Council of Ministers is scheduled for Friday, December 23. COVID-19 cases are coming. The program will continue until December. After that, the decision (to extend it) will be taken by the Prime Minister, the Union Minister of State told reporters. She also mentioned that over the past 28 months, the government has spent Rs 1.8 lakh crore on distributing free rations to the poor under the PMGKAY. The minister also added that the government has sufficient stocks of food grains to meet the requirements of the Food Security Act and other social protection programs. Foodgrain purchases for the public distribution system (PDS) and social safety net programs like PMGKAY are going smoothly, although there were misconceptions about the decline in rice and wheat production due to some impact of drought and climate change on crops in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, says Shobha Karandlaje Karandlaje also listed the steps taken to upgrade the PDS with Modern Technology A to control wastage and siphoning of food grains from the PDS in addition to paying the support price for grains purchased directly from farmers through the DBT mode ( Direct Benefit Transfer). She also said that there will be a renewed focus on encouraging millet production and export ahead of the International Year of Millet which will be celebrated next year. In September, the government extended the PMGKAY for three months until December 31. The program was launched in April 2020 to help those whose livelihoods have been affected by a national lockdown due to COVID-19. Under this program, 5 kg of wheat and rice are given free of charge to 80 million people per month. Read all the latest business news here

