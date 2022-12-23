Jokowi reveals the great effect of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams on reducing floods DKI





Bogor – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Ciawi Dam and Sukamahi Dam in Bogor, West Java (West Java). Jokowi said the two dams would reduce flood in Jakarta about 30 percent. “These two dams are the Ciawi and Sukamahi dry dams. We hope to reduce flooding in Jakarta by around 30.6%,” Jokowi said in Bogor on Friday, 12/23/2022. Jokowi also left a message for the Acting Governor of DKI Heru Budi Hartono to complete the Ciliwung sodetan. He hopes Ciliwung water pipe completed early March 2023. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “And earlier I whispered to DKI Governor that Sukamahi dam, Ciawi dam, as well as completion of pipeline from Ciliwung to BKT, which is currently still in the process of acquiring land. We hope that March will also be over, it will reduce a lot of areas that were previously flooded,” Jokowi said. “From 468 hectares it becomes 211 hectares. Less than half, almost half more. So Sukamahi, Ciawi plus Ciliwung road to BKT,” Jokowi continued. Jokowi said flooding was one of the main problems in Jakarta. Jokowi asked the governor of DKI to systematically normalize the pumping of the reservoir. “The floods in Jakarta, regardless of the governor, must be consistent to complete the normalization of 13 rivers in Jakarta. Then the management of the pumping of reservoirs in Jakarta. The third is levees or even larger ones, giant levees “, said Jokowi. . Jokowi also called for the construction of a giant dike to continue. He said the construction of the giant seawall was a long-term project. “Then the issue of sea water entering the land for a while, I think the dike has been worked on, but in the long term, indeed, the giant dike also needs to be calculated immediately and started immediately. I think it’s the floods in Jakarta that I want to convey,” Jokowi added. (knv/jbr)

