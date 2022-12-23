Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, the world’s largest oil producers, are in the race to become electric vehicle powerhouses by 2023





Three of the world’s biggest oil-producing nations are striving to become the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicles next year as the world shifts to clean energy. These three countries: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, all of which are in the Middle East region, are all striving to become powerhouses in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry. There is an urgent need for success in the automotive sector between this year’s climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh and the 2023 climate conference to be held in December in the United Arab Emirates. The decision by the three countries paves the way for an era where next-generation electric vehicles are manufactured in a region traditionally associated with fossil fuels, with manufacturers in these countries seeing new government policies supporting the technology-driven initiative. In 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a strong supporter of electric cars, unveiled prototype electric vehicles produced in the country. Mr Erdogan is a known figure at Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle maker which aims to produce 175,000 mid-size SUVs a year at its 4,300-worker Gemlik campus about 125 km south of Istanbul. Ford Otosan and Karsan are also working to make more electric vehicles available in the country in the near future. Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s largest oil exporter, has also implemented its drive to achieve clean energy and move towards an era dominated by electric cars, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman introducing the world in the new era. The crown prince had last month launched the country’s first Saudi vehicle brand, Ceer, to design, manufacture and sell sedan parts to customers, particularly in the Middle East, in a partnership between the Fund public investment firm and Chinese manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn. Chinese manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn will license BMW’s component technology. Saudi Arabia is aiming to produce 150,000 electric cars a year by 2026, with Arthur D. Little’s main Travel & Transport partner in Riyadh, Joseph Salem, saying “the Crown Prince has approved the ambitious targets set for the adoption of electric vehicles”. Meanwhile in Egypt, the North African nation’s president, Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, told the World Youth Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh that he would personally commit to seeing Egyptian-built electric vehicles in the country, stating that production would begin in 2023. “We moved quickly to partner with many companies to produce electric cars in Egypt,” El-Sisi said. He added: “From 2023 we will produce the first Egyptian electric car. » Egypt’s private sector has also launched plans to develop locally-made electric cars in the country, with General Motors and Egyptian partner Al Mansour Automotive building a facility to roll out Cadillac Lyriq’s all-electric midsize luxury SUV by end of 2023. According to VOA, Infinity Power – a joint venture between Egyptian company Infinity Energy and UAE company Masdar – already operates around 440 charging stations across the country.

