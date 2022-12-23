Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan marries for third time





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has started her new married life. The former journalist married former model Mirza Bilal in a simple ceremony in Seattle, USA.

Reham Khan took to his Twitter account today to share the news. She posted a photo with her new husband Mirza Bilal with the caption, Finally find a man I can trust.

Finally found a man I can trust @MirzaBilal__ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Reham Khan also posted a photo of his nikkah on Twitter, where only a Qazi apart from the couple is seen. She informed that the parents of her new husband and her son were present at the simple ceremony. “We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal__’s parents and my son as my Vakeel,” she wrote on Twitter.

We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal__’s parents and my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, she announced the wedding with an image that read, “Just Married.”

pic.twitter.com/LqB0jMZDZe

Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Mirza Bilal Baig, 36, is an overseas Pakistani and is currently based in the United States. He is a former model-actor, and currently a business professional. Previously, he appeared on shows like The 4 Men Show, Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar and National Alien Broadcast.

Bilal married twice earlier and has a child from a previous marriage.

Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan has been making headlines since her marriage to Imran Khan. After that, she remained in the news even after her divorce from Imran Khan.

Earlier, Reham Khan appeared as a guest on a TV show where she talked about finding love again. She had said she had been through two failed marriages and now she has again shared the news of her marriage for the third time.

Reham Khan, 49, is a journalist by profession. Reham Khan received her Bachelor of Education from Jinnah College for Women in Peshawar. She was the second wife of Imran Khan. Imran Khan and Reham Khan got married on January 6, 2015 but in just 9 months their relationship broke down and both separated and divorced on October 30, 2015. In 1993, she married Ejaz Rehman. The marriage lasted until 2005, when the couple divorced.

Since the fall of his government in Pakistan, the personal life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been debated. The feud between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ex-wife Reham Khan is well known. Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, often attacked him. Reham Khan, who is very active on social media, has often been seen making fun of her ex-husband Imran Khan. She condemned Imran Khan even during his tenure in government.

In August 2022, when an arrest warrant was issued for Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act, his ex-wife Reham Khan also criticized him and supported the police action. Reham Khan wrote that female PTI supporters leave home to rescue a man who has always used women as human shields. Earlier, in March this year, ex-wife Reham Khan sharply criticized Imran Khan’s speech, tweeting that Pakistan is great when you’re not prime minister.

