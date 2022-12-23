Brexit chickens come home to roost

Given the Conservatives in power’s huge preference for talking about their hard Brexit while continuing not to publish estimates of its effects, an expert analysis of the reality of things is always particularly welcome.

That said, consistent conclusions from such an analysis that leaving the European Union has had a hugely detrimental effect on the UK economy and will continue to do so will certainly not be welcomed by the Tories.

A particularly stark report on the cost of Brexit was released on Wednesday by the Center for European Reform (CER) think tank, which describes itself as pro-European but not uncritical and dedicated to improving the functioning of the European Union and to strengthen its role in the world.

CER Deputy Director John Springford’s latest report on the impact of leaving the EU on the UK economy estimates that Brexit had, by the second quarter of 2022, reduced the country’s gross domestic product by 5 .5%. It is indeed a very large sum.

And Mr Springford calculated that UK tax revenue would be £40 billion a year higher on an annual basis if Brexit had not happened.

Households and businesses facing huge increases in their tax burdens, in their most difficult times, have every right to be very annoyed by a Brexit madness that has hit UK public finances and forced them to pay a huge bill for this Conservative incompetence.

It is remarkable but not at all surprising that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not mention the effect of Brexit on public finances as he unveiled a huge fiscal squeeze in his autumn statement in November.

He only mentioned Brexit once in what seemed like a long speech, talking about smart regulatory reform and using Brexit freedoms to confirm the next stage of our supply-side transformation. .

Everything was rather muddled, to say the least, with Mr Hunt’s statement: by the end of next year we will decide and announce changes to EU regulations in our five growth industries: digital technology, life sciences, green industries, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

Since then, we’ve had a bit more from him on plans for a major relaxation of financial sector regulation. This includes the easing of regulatory measures for banks put in place following the global financial crisis. And this desire to relax the rules of the financial sector seems indeed very imprudent.

From an economic point of view, it seemed quite bizarre that Mr Hunt had said nothing at all about the effect of Brexit on the UK’s gross domestic product and, therefore, on tax revenue in the fall statement.

However, this matches the Conservatives’ relentless refusal to provide figures on the impact of Brexit.

Theresa May’s government forecasts from November 2018 made it clear that a hard Brexit, of the type ultimately proposed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, would be extremely damaging if it were to materialise.

Sadly, that happened and Mr Johnson refused to publish an economic impact assessment of the hard Brexit he agreed with the EU at the end of 2020. It goes without saying, however, that the effects are both broad and negative.

In contrast, the Conservative government has produced detailed reports on the tiny benefits of trade deals with countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Springford’s estimates of the cost of Brexit are based on the double method, with an algorithm used to select countries whose economic performance closely matches that of the UK before Brexit. The method provides a counterfactual UK that has not left the EU.

In terms of the cost of Brexit estimates in the second quarter of 2022, UK GDP is 5.5% lower than the lookalike, investment is adrift by 11%, trade in goods is lagging 7% and trade in services is about the same.

Mr Springford said: If the UK economy had grown at a lookalike rate, tax revenue would have been around £40billion more on an annual basis, if we apply the same tax to GDP ratio as in 2021/22 34%.

The UK government has seemed to struggle in recent years to highlight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as opposed to Brexit, on the economy.

However, Mr Springford noted: All 22 countries used in the study had almost fully reopened by June 2022, and yet Britain continued to lag behind the lookalike. And, as measured by excess deaths during the pandemic, Britain has ranked in the middle of the global table, so there is no reason to believe that the long-term scars on the economy are greater than in other countries, on average.

And he said those who claim Brexit had no discernible impact on GDP should explain why the UK’s growth rate fell so sharply after the June 2016 referendum.

Mr Springford said: If the cost of Brexit is much lower than my estimate, why has the UK’s average quarterly growth rate fallen much more than other advanced economies after the referendum, particularly those whose economic performance was similar to that of the UK before 2016?

ERC research is undoubtedly very valuable work.

And it is important that the electorate not only know the extent of Brexit’s impact on economic output and living standards, but also understand the implications for public finances and taxes. Especially since the Tories seem to like to paint a picture that they care so deeply about public finances and would do nothing to jeopardize them, even if Brexit weighs heavily on them.

The more research published on the effects of hard Brexit, the more chickens will come home to roost for those who delivered it. These people include Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor when the deal was struck, and a few other current Cabinet members.

The Tories may still refuse to provide an official assessment of the cost of their senseless Brexit, so far and in terms of what’s to come, but they surely have plenty to explain.