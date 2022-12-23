Islamic State is cautiously optimistic about a new Turkish operation in Syria

Over the past few weeks, on internet forums, Islamic State operatives have expressed cautious optimism about the benefits of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria. For the scattered fighter groups, further Turkish attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces could represent a unique opportunity to rebuild their strength. Given the organizations weakened (but resilient) state, their optimism may well be misplaced. Yet it would be better if the world did not know.

Since the end of November, Ankaras Operation Swordclaw targeted Syrian Kurdish forces with long-range missile and rocket strikes directed at bases and facilities in Syria. Ankara has also repeatedly threatened a large-scale attack ground incursionthat the Syrian Kurdish leaders have said prevent them from continuing their operations against the Islamic State. As Ankara continues to fend off American and Russian opposition to its plans, American policymakers should do everything possible to ensure that Islamic State forces do not get the opportunity they are hoping for.

Pressure and Opportunity

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to brand making the Syrian Democratic Forces a terrorist threat, they remain the main bulwark against the Islamic State in Syria and a key catalyst for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State. Claw-Sword has already degraded, and continues to degrade, the infrastructure and capabilities of the Syrian Democratic Forces, even bases shared with US forces have been hit. Shortly after Ankara launched the operation, the group publicly declared that he would not be able to keep the pressure on the latent Islamic State networks if he had to simultaneously resist the Turkish attacks. And the senior officials of the group have Express their concern over the apparent lack of support from the World Coalition states for the Turkish campaign.

On December 2, Syrian Kurdish forces declared a freeze on operations against the Islamic State in northeast Syria, including a suspension of all joint patrols, training activities and special operations. While the moratorium was survey later the same day, the incident testifies to the fragility of the situation and underscores the fact that, should Turkey at some point launch a new ground incursion into Syria, Kurdish fighters would not hesitate to redefine their resources and capabilities to defend themselves, even if this undermines the Global Coalition’s broader counterterrorism efforts.

Not surprisingly, Islamic State supporters in the region view the degradation of the Syrian Democratic Forces as a potentially transformative opportunity. Even the Islamic State’s own official reports suggest that its prospects in Syria have not looked so good in recent months. The graph above shows that the group is believed to have conducted less than half of the operations across Syria each month in 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021. While the Islamic State is known for underclaimed attacks, particularly in the Syrian theatre, his official reporting nonetheless represents an important reflection of his own perceived strength. Based on this, anything that could mean a change of course for the latent caliphate in Syria is sure to stir up a stir among its members.

Although Islamic State leaders themselves have yet to specifically comment on the matter, in part because they are still navigating the murder of their leader Abul Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi supporters of the Islamic State based in Syria, the so-called munasirin, discussed what Operation Claw-Sword could mean for the movement. Their responses to date have been largely optimistic, but also tempered by calls for restraint.

Optimism and restraint

Minutes from turkeys first air strike on November 20, Islamic State supporters heralded its new intervention as a strategic boon to the increasingly beleaguered network of groups across Syria. To a large extent, their response in the weeks that followed was characterized by a sense of optimism, based on the idea that the current air campaign is only a prelude to a Turkish ground operation which, like a nice put it, grind what’s left of the [Syrian Democratic Forces] in dust.

According to this reasoning, the collapse of the Syrian Democratic Forces or even the simple redirection of its resources away from operations against the Islamic State would allow an increase in offensive activity. According to a prominent Islamic State military analyst on Telegram, this would end the attrition stage, i.e. the low-intensity asymmetrical warfare the group currently finds itself in, and usher in a new period of bone destruction. jacket too. In the nomenclature of Islamic States, the word jacket too or consolidation refers to late-stage insurgency and territorial control, something we haven’t seen in the movement in Syria since the start of 2019.

How realistic is this assessment? Recent official communications from the Islamic State media apparatus in Syria indicate that it retains a substantial and moderately well-equipped network in the eastern governorates of Homs, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Hasakeh, and potentially beyond. . The images below, which appeared in early December, were released in part to demonstrate the enduring coherence of Islamic State in Syria following the death of its leader in Daraa in October. They appeared at what could turn out to be a critical strategic moment. In the absence of regular operations in the country, ISIS Media Diwan appears to be trying to signal that it maintains a developed permanent force there, which could be operationalized quickly.

That being said, the Islamic State’s response to Claw-Sword also highlights the group’s current weakness and limited ability to take full advantage of the opportunity a new Turkish operation would present. Some members of the movement actively tempered expectations in closed online discussions, encouraging other supporters not to rush into a new campaign without instruction from their leaders. These figures argue that Turkish airstrikes alone would not be enough to make a tangible operational difference on the ground and that talk of a Turkish ground invasion might still be unrealistic.

Moreover, there is no love lost between Ankara and the Islamic State. Their enmity is well known and deeply rooted, especially following the attack by the Turks. Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and 2017, which saw the Islamic State finally burning several live Turkish soldiers on film. This means that even if Erdogan were to launch a ground invasion and critically undermine the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Caliphate’s residual networks would not suddenly find themselves operating in friendly territory.

On this basis, many of these calls for restraint were aimed at managing the hopes of Islamic State supporters held in detention centers run by the Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeast, as well as in al-Hol and , to a lesser extent, in Roj, camps. Since 2019, Islamic State leaders have repeatedly declared that their priority in Syria is the release of partisans detained in the northeast. Indeed, in every strategic statement since the military defeat of the Caliphate in Baghuz in March 2019, this has been a central theme.

Yet it wasn’t until January 2022 that the intent of Islamic States turned out to be anything more than rhetoric. the Escape from Ghwayran Prison was a symbolic success but an operational failure. The attack energized the group, but there is still no clear evidence that it has had, or will have, a significant impact on its capabilities in Syria. Either way, it is certainly expected that similar efforts will be made to free supporters in Northeast detention centers, especially in the aftermath of Claw-Sword.

Consequences

If Turkey does lead a new ground incursion into Syria, it has the potential to improve the operational prospects of Islamic States in the short to medium term. With greater instability in northeast Syria and the key partner in global coalitions distracted, the Islamic State would have more room to project its force. It would not mean a return to his Golden years from 2014 to 2016, which saw sophisticated, efficient and brutal governance in large parts of Syria. Rather, it would mean a decidedly more aggressive and ambitious insurgency that works toward more than just half-mast presence and resolve.

Given the successive loss of two Caliphs in Syria in 2022, the implications of such a resurgence of Islamic State kinetic activity in the country are difficult to predict. With its operations in Iraq at their lowest reflux in more than a decade and its media brand now revolves more around West and East Africa that everywhere else, the remnant networks of the movements in Syria should make a splash to challenge their past legacy and position themselves as an essential component of the global Islamic State insurgency. Either way, no matter how much better its military prospects are in places like the Lake Chad Basin, Syria, like Iraq, is just too important ideologically to give it up. .

At this time, there is no indication that any operations are planned to exploit Claw-Sword. Indeed, there are clear attempts to downplay the expectations of supporters, especially those in detention centers hoping for a release operation by Islamic State cells. Yet observers also saw local networks in Syria go silent on the eve of the attack on Ghwayran prison. Islamic State is highly unlikely to signal beyond indirect suggestions of operational intent and capability that a new campaign is being prepared. Moreover, the group only recently acknowledged that Abul Hasan al-Hashimi, its last caliph, died in October. This means the time has come for a campaign of revenge, as happened following the deaths of al-Hashimis’ two predecessors.

In the short term, it is essential that US forces and their partners continue to exert pressure on what remains of the Islamic State in Syria. A dead caliph is a tactical victory but not a strategic victory. Based on Tuesday’s joint air-to-surface missile strike at al-Bab which initially reports suggested, was targeting a senior member of the Islamic State of Yemen, it would seem that was exactly the plan.

But alongside this kinetic pressure on the Islamic State, the United States should exert diplomatic pressure on Turkey to the extent that it is possible to mitigate the chances of another ground incursion. If this were to happen and the Syrian Democratic Forces were to suspend operations, even briefly, US tactics in Syria would almost certainly veer toward short-term reactive unilateralism rather than strategic interdiction efforts. This is a change that the anti-Islamic State mission can hardly afford.

Dr. Charlie Winter is director of research at ExTrac, an AI-based threat intelligence system. Over the past decade, he has held various academic positions in the US and UK, researching how and why insurgents innovate to advance their political and military agendas in online and offline spaces.

Image: Wikimedia Commons