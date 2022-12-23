Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan remarries, shares ‘Just Married’ post





New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has started her new married life anew. Rehman took to her social media account today to share the news.

Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Just Married.”

His Instagram post:

Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan has been making headlines since her marriage to Imran Khan.

Earlier, she appeared on G Sarkar as a guest where she talked about finding love again.

She had been through two failed marriages and now she has again shared the news of her marriage for the third time.

Here is how social media users are reacting to this news:

Where is PAVA! #RehamKhan pic.twitter.com/vDMxV6FNSr

ZOHAIB HASSAN (@ZuhaibPti) December 23, 2022

Oh man. Reham Khan just got married. pic.twitter.com/jSnUQvI42k

Bilal Lakhani (@MBilalLakhani) December 23, 2022

Breaking News: #RehamKhan got married, what does she look like in her wedding dress? pic.twitter.com/1u7g0sygSP

Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) December 23, 2022

About his marriages:

At 19, she married her first cousin, Ejaz Rehman who was a British psychiatrist. She and Ejaz have three children who now live with her after her divorce.

After that she found love with Imran Khan and he announced her marriage on January 6, 2015 and divorced on October 30, 2015.

Reham Khan received her Bachelor of Education from Jinnah College for Women in Peshawar.

This is a developing story.

