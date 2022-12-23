Capitol Riot Committee’s Final Report Lays Out Case to Judge Trump





WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – The congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report on Thursday evening, setting out its case that former U.S. President Donald Trump should do facing criminal charges of inciting a deadly riot.

The House of Representatives Select Committee also released transcripts of a number of its interviews and testimony earlier Thursday and Wednesday.

The report, which is over 800 pages, is based on nearly 1,200 interviews over 18 months and hundreds of thousands of documents, as well as decisions from more than 60 federal and state courts.

The report lists 17 specific findings, discusses the legal implications of the actions of Trump and some of his associates, and includes criminal referrals to Trump’s Justice Department and others, according to a summary released earlier this week. The report also lists legislative recommendations to help prevent another such attack.

On Monday, the committee asked federal prosecutors to charge the former Republican president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for what they said were efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election. and to launch the attack on the seat of government.

“Rather than honoring his constitutional obligation to ‘see that the laws are faithfully executed,’ President Trump instead conspired to overturn the election results,” the House panel had said earlier in a summary of 160 pages of his report.

In comments posted on his Truth Social network after the final report was released, Trump called it “very partisan” and a “witch hunt.” He said he had not “investigated the reason for the (January 6) protest, electoral fraud.”

The Democratic-led panel’s request to the Justice Department does not compel federal prosecutors to act, but it was the first time in history that Congress has referred a former president to criminal prosecution. Trump announced in November that he would run for president again.

Among the transcripts released on Wednesday and Thursday was one that showed a former attorney for former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told her to ‘minimize’ her knowledge of the events leading up to the Capitol riot, telling him “the less you remember, the better”. “

Attorney Stefan Passantino advised Hutchinson to prepare a deposition in February before the panel to say she did not remember certain events, she told the committee in September, according to the transcript of her testimony.

Trump gave a fiery speech to his supporters near the White House on the morning of Jan. 6 and publicly berated his vice president, Mike Pence, for not following through on his plan to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s ballots.

The former president then waited hours to make a public statement as thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol, assaulted police and threatened to hang Pence.

The 2020 election results were being certified by Pence and lawmakers when the Capitol came under attack after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won that election.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

