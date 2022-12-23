PM Modi advises genome sequencing and COVID testing





Representative picture (IANS) On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized genome sequencing and increased testing while warning states against complacency over the threat of rising COVID cases. Modi voiced these views during a review meeting where he pledged to oversee the status and preparedness of the public health response to COVID-19 in the country amid reports making reports of a spike in cases in countries like neighboring China, the United States, Italy, Japan and the South. Korea. States have also been asked to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure in the event of a spike in cases in the country. He also advised respecting COVID-appropriate behaviors, including wearing masks, and also insisted on precautionary dose vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable populations. According to official sources, the Prime Minister was informed that medicines, vaccines and hospital beds were available. During the meeting, the Health Secretary briefed the Prime Minister on the global COVID-19 situation, including the rise in cases in several countries. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has seen a steady decline in cases, with the daily case average falling to 153 and weekly positivity at 0.14% in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh average daily cases have been reported globally in the past six weeks. The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Apart from this, Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Minister Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting. ** The above article was published from a telegraphic source with minimal changes to the title and text.

