Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan marries for third time; the groom is 13 years younger than her: The Tribune India

Islamabad, December 23

The ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan, announced on Friday that she had married model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old who is now based in the US posted, “We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal__’s parents and my son as my Vakeel.”

pic.twitter.com/LqB0jMZDZe

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

“Finally found a man I can trust @MirzaBilal__,” she said.

in photos she shared on social media, Rehman was seen in a white wedding dress while her husband Bilal, 36, was seen wearing a purple suit.

Earlier, she announced her marriage by posting a picture of two hands and the words “Just Married.”

This is also the third marriage of Mirza Bilal Baig, a US-based business professional and former model.

In 2015, Pakistani-British TV journalist Reham Khan married Imran Khan in January in a ceremony at his home in Islamabad, but divorced ten months later, Daily Pakistan reported.

After the divorce, Reham revealed that she – like Jemima, Khan’s first wife – had been the subject of a hate campaign in Pakistan and their marriage had not survived it.

Reham Khan was born in Ajdabiya, Libya in 1973. After studying in Pakistan, she began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-1990s, including as a weather presenter for BBC South Today. After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan during an interview for a local TV show, according to Daily Pakistan.

Earlier in July, Reham Khan made an appearance on a Pakistani YouTube show “G Sarkar” where she talked about finding love again. Responding to a question about her wedding plans, Reham said a relative who is also a palmist told her she would remarry.

Currently, Imran Khan is married to his third wife Bushra Wattoo – a conservative “spiritual healer”, and married her in 2018, Daily Pakistan reported.

#imran khan #reham khan

