Red flags, big losses and a windfall from his father Chicago Tribune





At first glance, income tax data released this week by a House committee appears to show a turnaround in 2018 for former President Donald Trump. After a decade in which he reported no taxable income, his 2018 return showed taxable income of more than $24 million. He paid nearly a million dollars in federal income tax.

In fact, his year in the dark appears to have been largely the result of the final windfall of the vast inheritance that funded much of his business career, over $14 million in earnings from the sale of the investment. from his father in the 1970s in the Starrett City real estate development in the New York borough of Brooklyn.

But the precedent was quickly reaffirmed. Due to business losses, he paid no income tax in 2020, his final year in the White House.

That year, after obtaining more than two decades of Trump’s tax returns, The New York Times traced the arcs of boom and bust that had marked his financial history: questionable tax evasion, huge losses and a life propped up. by an inherited fortune. Recently released tax information, from 2015 to 2020, shows how this pattern continued throughout his years in Washington.

The new material, obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee after a year-long legal battle, has raised a host of questions about the methods Trump used while president to cut his income taxes. , and the failures of the Internal Revenue Service to fully investigate these deductions. .

The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, a bipartisan group known for reviewing the impact of tax legislation and staffed with staff with deep expertise in tax law, reviewed Trump’s statements and found dozens of red flags which he said required further investigation.

One involved dealings with his children. According to tax data, Trump received tens of thousands of dollars in interest income each year from three of his adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, money from what his filings described as personal loans. . The committee questioned whether the loans were in fact disguised gifts to evade gift tax and allow the children to cancel interest payments to their father.

The congressional report says the IRS explored whether Trump correctly deducted the $21 million he paid to settle a series of fraud complaints against the now defunct Trump University. It was unclear, according to the report, whether Trump had received insurance proceeds offsetting part of the settlement. The result of this examination was not known.

The committee also questioned whether Trump had billed expenses from his personal life and hobbies as business expenses, including travel on his plane. The 2020 Times investigation found that he frequently wrote off questionable expenses, including more than $70,000 paid for doing his hair during his years on The Apprentice.

A potential problem point for Trump emerged from the report. The IRS is considering rejecting the $21 million write-off sought by Trump in 2015 for agreeing not to develop much of the land on a sprawling estate in Westchester County, New York, known as Seven Springs . After not reviewing the transaction for some time, the agency is investigating whether Trump’s claimed value was based on a qualified appraisal.

The committee asked the IRS to also verify any charitable contributions Trump allegedly made by cash, check or credit card.

Along with Trump’s returns, the Ways and Means Committee obtained about 1,100 electronic files containing working papers, memos and other internal documents showing how the IRS handled them. The records, according to the report, describe an agency that seemed reluctant to aggressively review a wealthy taxpayer who was difficult to manage and had complex returns.

After the Times published its investigation revealing years of Trump tax data, IRS officials sat down to decide how to respond to the many revelations, including questionable deductions, tax credits and the cancellation of the debt. Still, the agency has set the bar high for what to review.

For example, the Times reported that Trump used to cancel payments to unidentified consultants, totaling $26 million over nine years for all of his projects, and that at least some of that money went to his daughter Ivanka, even though she earned an executive salary in her company. He raised the question of whether the payments reflected actual consultancy work or were simply a way to claim an unwarranted tax deduction.

The IRS appeared to find the payments worthy of review, but was concerned that because they span many years and are made by many corporations, the resources needed to review them far outweigh the potential benefits. , according to the report. In a bit of circular reasoning, the agency ultimately determined that the charges were too difficult to review unless they turned out to be fraudulent payments.

Similarly, agency officials originally reported a detail in The Times reporting how Trump used $9.7 million in business investment credits, in part related to the renovation of the Old Post Office hotel in Washington, to erase its tax liabilities for 2016 and 2017. But to go further, they concluded, the credits would have to be material, and the committee found that the IRS was ultimately uninterested. Trump is seeking a refund of nearly all of the $641,931 in income taxes he paid for 2015 using the same historic rehabilitation credit, the report noted. He wants a refund for all but $750, the same total income tax he paid over the next two years.

Internal records indicated that, in determining what matters to pursue, IRS officials discussed the history of difficult negotiations between Mr. Trump’s lawyer and IRS staff and were concerned that that opening new reviews of past tax returns could damage the good relationship they had recently established with the Trumps. representatives.

Steven M. Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, said the committee’s findings only show you how far behind the ball the IRS is.

It’s unfortunate that they simply don’t have the resources or expertise to keep up with a sophisticated taxpayer like Trump, he said, let alone a sophisticated taxpayer like Trump who specializes in obstruction. and delays.

circa 2022 The New York Times Society

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-aud-nw-nyt-trump-taxes-20221222-44bjkvt5ivft5i4kkrnw3sdx6i-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos