Xi Jinping’s India dilemma front and center as he begins new term in power

This month’s clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh, weeks after President Xi Jinping began his unprecedented new five-year term, heralds the danger of 2023 which will also end like another blank year in bilateral relations which plunged after the PLA’s misadventures in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The Yangtze River clash in which hundreds of Chinese troops unsuccessfully attempted to move to the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) could cast a shadow over any thawing of ties, as the two countries recently managed to develop a disengagement in several points. in eastern Ladakh through 16 excruciatingly arduous rounds of negotiations.

In his statement to Parliament on the December 9 incident in the Yangtze region of Arunachal Pradeshs Tawang sector, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish. While China’s Foreign Ministry said the situation along the border with India was generally stable, Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman for the PLA’s Western Theater Command, said in a statement. that the clash had occurred when his troops on regular patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC were blocked by Indian soldiers.

The response of our troops is professional, firm and standard, which has helped to stabilize the situation. The two sides have been on disengagement since then, Long said.

Observers say the PLA statement highlights that the Chinese military may continue its tactics in Ladakh by trying to send patrols with hundreds of troops to take key positions along the 3,488km unmarked LAC. long.

It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The ties between the two countries have since frozen with India making it clear that peace and tranquility on the border is the sine qua non for the overall development of bilateral relations.

After 16 rounds of military and diplomatic talks since 2020, the two sides have withdrawn troops from various sticking points, the latest being Patrol Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh.

The Yangtze River clash is also politically significant, as it was the first major incident on the border after President Xi was re-elected to an unprecedented third five-year term in Congress, once every five years. , of the ruling Communist Party. China (CCP) in October.

Congress also reappointed Xi, 69, as chairman of China’s all-powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the PLA’s overall high command.

Under Xi’s third term, China will have a new group of officials. This includes a new foreign minister as the incumbent, Wang Yi was elevated to the CCP’s high-level Political Bureau, making him a powerful Chinese diplomat.

Wang, along with national security adviser Ajit Doval, is the special representative of the India-China border mechanism that has remained dormant in the current series of border standoffs.

The new cabinet and officials will take office after the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, in March next year.

The PLA movement in the Yangtze which took place after the completion of the disengagement from many sticking points was seen as a reflection of the dilemma prevailing in the Chinese political and military ranks over how to deal with India which is in political ascent at the international level.

India is the current chair of the SCO and is expected to host heads of government from the eight-member bloc next year.

Furthermore, India is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 leadership summit. China is active in both groups.

Additionally, India caused a stir on the international stage with its two-year 2021-22 non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, which ends this month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has announced India’s candidacy for the same board on the council for the year 2028-29.

Observers say China should review its policy towards India or it will continue to face flare-ups increasing tensions between the two countries at once. economy which is hard hit by the zero-covid policy.

Despite the slowdown in relations, trade between India and China continued to boom this year, crossing the $100 billion mark for the second year in the past nine months.

According to official data released here in October, total two-way trade reached $103.63 billion, registering a 14.6 percent increase over the same period last year. At the same time, India’s trade deficit soared to over $75 billion.

Chinese exports to India soared to USD 89.66 billion, registering an increase of 31%, while Indian exports in the past nine months amounted to USD 13.97 billion, registering a decrease of 36, 4%, according to data released by the General Administration of China Customs. (GAC).

After repeated pleas, China has finally allowed some of the hundreds of Indian students, stuck at home since 2020 due to Covid-19 travel bans, to return to resume their studies.

According to official estimates, more than 23,000 Indian students, mostly medical students, are enrolled in Chinese colleges. So far, a few hundred Indian students have reportedly returned after China started granting visas.

Also towards the end of the year, the coronavirus that first surfaced in China’s central city of Wuhan towards the end of 2019 returned to haunt the country.

In November, rare public protests erupted across the country over the much-hated zero Covid policy under which cities and towns with Covid spikes were periodically placed in quarantine. China eased its strict zero-Covid restrictions after the protests. Soon after, the country was hit by the fastest-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, putting massive pressure on healthcare facilities.

Leading Chinese epidemiologists say the epidemic will peak in January and February, although the number of infections will continue to rise in the short term.

China’s official death toll from COVID since 2020 so far stood at 5,241.

In 2022, former President Jiang Zemin, who brought the country out of isolation after pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square were crushed and backed economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died in the age of 96.