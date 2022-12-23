COVID: Modi orders strict surveillance at airports; urge people to be careful





The prime minister also advised states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, according to the statement.

Amid concerns about a new wave of COVID-19 following a resurgence of cases in neighboring China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 12th) warned against complacency and ordered officials to step up measures. ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports. Modi was chairing a high-level meeting to assess the situation of COVID-19 in the country, the preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their implications for health. public. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the festive season in come, while asking people, especially the elderly and those in vulnerable groups to take the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. During the meeting, Modi urged officials to step up testing as well as genomic sequencing efforts. Publicity States have been asked to share more samples daily with INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSL) designated for genome sequencing, the PMO said. This will support early detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate the taking of required public health measures, he said. Modi reiterated that COVID is not over yet and asked officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, according to the statement. He stressed the need to ensure that the entire COVID infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. The prime minister also advised states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, according to the statement. During the meeting, the Health Secretary and NITI Member (Health) Aayog made a comprehensive presentation on the global COVID situation including rising cases in the countries. PM @Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to consider #COVID-19[FEMININE la situation et la préparation dans le pays.#Unite2FightCorona @PMOInde @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/SpmhWQpflb Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) 22 décembre 2022 Le briefing indique que l’Inde a connu une baisse constante du nombre de cas, le nombre moyen de cas quotidiens tombant à 153 et la positivité hebdomadaire à 0,14% au cours de la semaine se terminant le 22 décembre. Cependant, 5,9 lakh de cas moyens par jour ont été signalés dans le monde depuis les six dernières semaines.

Modi a été informé qu’il existe une disponibilité adéquate en ce qui concerne les médicaments, les vaccins et les lits d’hôpitaux. Le Premier ministre a conseillé un suivi régulier des prix et de la disponibilité des médicaments essentiels.

Soulignant le travail mondialement apprécié des travailleurs de la santé de première ligne, le Premier ministre Modi les a exhortés à continuer à travailler de la même manière désintéressée et dévouée, selon le communiqué. Expliqué :L’Inde devrait-elle s’inquiéter du COVID maintenant ? Les injections de rappel aideront-elles ? La réunion a été suivie par le ministre de l’intérieur Amit Shah, le ministre de la santé Mansukh Mandaviya, le ministre de l’aviation civile Jyotiraditya Scindia, le ministre des affaires extérieures S Jaishankar, le ministre de l’information et de la radiodiffusion Anurag Thakur, le ministre d’État à la santé et au bien-être familial Bharati Pravin Pawar, le secrétaire principal de le Premier ministre PK Mishra, le PDG de NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer, le membre (Santé) NITI Aayog VK Paul, le secrétaire du Cabinet Rajiv Gauba, le conseiller PMO Amit Khare, le secrétaire à l’Intérieur AK Bhalla, le secrétaire à la Santé Rajesh Bhushan, entre autres. Avant la réunion, dans une déclaration à Lok Sabha, Mandaviya a demandé aux États de rester vigilants et de sensibiliser au port de masques faciaux et à l’utilisation de désinfectants pour les mains, en particulier en vue des festivals à venir et des célébrations du nouvel an. Il y a eu une augmentation soudaine des cas de Covid en Chine et dans d’autres pays. La réunion intervient un jour après que Mandaviya a examiné la situation et demandé aux gens de suivre un comportement approprié au COVID, notamment en portant des masques dans les endroits surpeuplés et en se faisant vacciner. Des sources officielles ont déclaré que des tests d’échantillons aléatoires seraient effectués dans les aéroports pour les passagers internationaux en provenance de Chine et d’autres pays. Il y a eu une augmentation soudaine des cas de Covid en Chine et dans certains autres pays. A lire aussi :Augmentation massive des cas de COVID en Chine ; hôpitaux submergés de patients

