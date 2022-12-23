Boris Johnson rated ‘most capable’ prime minister of 2022, poll finds





Professor Matt Goodwin, who carried out the poll, said: Boris’ brand may be damaged, but he remains voters’ first choice when asked which of the three Prime Ministers they prefer. This is especially true among Conservative voters who clearly still have a soft spot for Johnson. Earlier this month, Sir Jake Berry, the former Conservative party chairman, told the Telegraph that Tory members were furious at Mr Johnson’s loss of No 10, combined with their perceived disenfranchisement after Mrs Truss was kicked out of Downing Street. After Mr Sunaks was crowned prime minister, the party was warned that tens of thousands of Tory members would leave the party in anger at being denied a vote. If two leadership candidates had exceeded the threshold of 100 Conservative MP nominations, members would have been allowed to vote online. Although Mr Johnson had enough backing from MPs to stand for Prime Minister a second time after Ms Truss fell, he ultimately decided against it, clearing the way for Mr Sunak. And Penny Mordaunt’s failure to get the numbers needed meant the party’s 160,000 members didn’t get a chance to vote. “Nothing works in Britain anymore” The poll, commissioned by GB News, also found that a majority (57%) of the British public think nothing is working in Britain anymore. It comes amid a series of crippling strikes by public sector ambulance workers, railway and bus staff, postal workers, driving examiners, road traffic officers and the Royal College of Nursing for the first times in its history. A majority of the public are clearly very unhappy with the state of the country and the way in their eyes nothing seems to be working, Prof Goodwin said. Amid strikes, the cost of living crisis and economic volatility, many people are now united by the palpable feeling that nothing really seems to be working anymore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/12/23/boris-johnson-popular-pm-liz-truss-rishi-sunak/

