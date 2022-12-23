January 6 committee declares Donald Trump central cause of Capitol attack





A US congressional panel says Donald Trump was the root cause of last year’s attack on the US Capitol, in a final report that presented detailed evidence and offered the most damning assessment of the efforts to date former presidents to overturn the 2020 election results.

The 845-page document released Thursday night follows a months-long investigation, sparking anger and scorn from Trump allies as he delved into his role in fomenting the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, threatening peaceful transfer. power.

At committee hearings, we presented evidence of what ultimately became a multi-part plan to nullify the 2020 presidential election, wrote the bipartisan panel, led by Democratic House member Bennie Thompson and Vice -Speaker Liz Cheney, the Republican of Wyoming, in the report. .

This evidence led to an overriding and direct conclusion: the central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

The report says Trump and some of his closest allies made multiple efforts in the weeks following Trump’s 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden to obstruct, obstruct or corruptly influence the electoral vote count. on January 6, and thus annul the legal results of the election.

The former president publicly refused to accept defeat even though some said he seemed to understand he had lost, according to the report.

Trump’s efforts, he said, were primarily aimed at getting Mike Pence, his vice president, to assert and then wield unprecedented, lawless powers to unilaterally alter the actual outcome of the election.

Trump summoned a mob, including armed extremists and conspiracy theorists, to Washington on Jan. 6 and then instigated them to rape the Capitol, according to the report.

Rioters didn’t stop until Trump told them to stand down hours later, but not before the Capitol was overrun, the election count was halted, feces was strewn across the Capitol , the vice president and his family and many others were put in danger, and more than 140 law enforcement officers were attacked and seriously injured by rioters, according to the report.

Even if it were true that President Trump genuinely believed the election was stolen, that’s no defense, he continued.

On Monday, the panel voted to recommend that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump on four counts, including aiding the rebellion and obstructing official government process.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Jack Smith as a special adviser to investigate the former president in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 attack and his mishandling of sensitive government documents in his field. of Mar-a-Lago.

More than 900 people have already been charged by the Justice Department in connection with Jan. 6, the commission notes in its report. Of these, nearly 500 were found guilty or pleaded guilty.

The committees’ final report comes as Trump faces a new torrent of criticism and scrutiny after launching a fresh run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election. January 6 congressional meeting, unprecedented for a former president, a separate tax drafting committee voted this week to release Trump’s tax records from 2015 to 2020.

There have been signs in public polls that Trump may be starting to lose his grip on Republican voters amid frustration that the presidents’ favorite former candidates were defeated in key congressional races in the midterm elections. of November.

The main potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, according to the polls, is Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, although he has not yet launched a campaign.

Many Republicans and Trump allies believed the Jan. 6 congressional committee would have little impact on public opinion and would be seen as nothing more than political theater in Washington. But in a series of televised public hearings that began this summer, the panel meticulously reconstructed the actions and motivations of the perpetrators of the riot, leading directly to Trump as the inspiration for the assault.

One of the most devastating testimonies came from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who recalls being disgusted that the former president actually wanted to join the crowd that day. We were watching the Capitol building disfigured because of a lie, Hutchinson said.

The committee sought to interview a range of other Trump aides and allies inside and outside his administration. Many of them, including Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Several lawmakers on the nine-member panel paid a political price for conducting the investigation. Of the two Republicans who challenged their party to serve on the committee, Cheney was defeated in the primary election in her home state of Wyoming and will lose her House seat, while Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger even refused to stand. stand for re-election. . Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia’s rotating district, failed to retain her House seat in November.

In a foreword to the report, Cheney noted that some of his fellow Republicans, including Pence as well as many named officials who surrounded Donald Trump, worked to defeat many of the worst parts of Trump’s plan to void the election. .

But she chastised those who supported Trump: Today, I am perhaps most disappointed in many of my conservative colleagues who know better, those who opposed the threats of communism and Islamic terrorism but concluded that it was easier to appease Donald Trump, or keep their heads down. I had expected more from them.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker who lobbied to set up the Jan. 6 committee, said they should all be commended for bringing clarity of conscience to our democracy advocacy work and offering a roadmap to justice that will help guard against future assaults.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1bbc60ed-20df-4e06-b436-8b8fe93da8c5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos