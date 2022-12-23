High level Covid meeting PM Modi tells states to speed up genome sequencing testing of hospital infrastructure wearing face masks





Image source: PTI A crowded Mumbai suburban railway station (Representative image) Covid New Wave:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a high-level meeting on Covid-19 on Thursday, urged people to wear masks in crowded public places, asked authorities to step up testing, genome sequencing and encourage particularly vulnerable people, older groups to take precautions (booster). ) dose’. The high-level meeting came after a sudden rise in Covid cases in China and some other countries raised fears of a possible new wave across the world. The Prime Minister was informed that India has seen a steady decline in the number of cases, with the average number of daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh average daily cases have been reported globally. for the past 6 weeks, the PMO has informed. Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. Prime Minister Modi has advised states to audit specific Covid facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi was informed that there is adequate availability in terms of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised regular monitoring of the availability and prices of essential drugs. Prime Minister warned against complacency, advises maintaining strict vigilance. States have been asked to share more samples daily with INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSL) designated for genome sequencing, the PMO said. This will support early detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate the taking of required public health measures, he said. Prime Minister Modi reiterated that Covid is not over yet and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said. A comprehensive presentation was made at the meeting regarding the global Covid situation, including the rise in cases in the countries, by the Health Secretary and NITI Member (Health) Aayog. Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline health workers, Prime Minister Modi urged them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner, the statement said. Meanwhile, India has started random sampling of 2% of international travelers coming to the country and may consider making it compulsory for all if necessary, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. The meeting was attended by Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, CEO of NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer, Member (Health) NITI Aayog VK Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, PMO Advisor Amit Khare, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan among others. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO |Covid: Why is China fighting the new wave? Will the world see the same in the next few days? READ ALSO |New Covid wave: How will India’s situation be better than China’s? Former AIIMS director explains latest news from india

