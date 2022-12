PM Modi tells states in meeting to consider Covid situation

PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting today to review the coronavirus situation in India. The meeting comes amid an alarming rise in cases in various countries around the world, including China, Japan and the United States. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Dr VK Paul de Niti Aayog were among those present at the meeting by call video. A detailed presentation was given on Covid preparedness by the Health Secretary. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the #COVID19 situation in the country during a high-level meeting t.co/Ql1KvMSIFL — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high level meeting on Covid19 urges wearing masks in crowded public places, stepping up testing and also genomic sequencing; The “precautionary dose” should be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and older groups, the PMO said. What the PM said “The Prime Minister has been informed that India has seen a steady decline in cases with the average number of daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending 22nd December 2022. However , 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally for the past 6 weeks.” Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. Prime Minister Modi has advised states to audit specific Covid facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the office said. of the Prime Minister. During the High Level Meeting on Covid19, PM Modi was informed that there is adequate availability in regards to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised regular monitoring of the availability and prices of essential drugs. Covid situation in India The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow proper Covid behavior including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. India has reported four cases of Covid-19 caused by the BF.7 variant, a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain that has been behind the rapid spike in infections in China since July. Three cases have been reported in Gujarat and one has been confirmed in Odisha. All four patients were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and have now recovered. #PMMaskMessageAmid surge in #COVID cases across the globe, PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess preparedness t.co/wJ5zv5EOSS — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022 Meanwhile, India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, while active cases fell to 3,402, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one death reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, according to data updated as of 8am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/pm-modi-covid-review-meet-update-india-china-coronavirus-cases-article-96424137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos