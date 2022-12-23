Quit Xi Jinping, Communist Party, demand the Chinese

Xi Jinping appears to have become the first Chinese president to be asked by the people to step down, Inside reported.

People across the country have staged protests to demand Xi Jinping’s resignation over his strict COVID-19 measures.

In addition, people also raised the demand to end the Chinese Communist Party’s one-party rule.

People waved slogans like “Resign, Xi Jinping!” Quit, Communist Party! and “We don’t want leaders for life”. We don’t want emperors, according to the report.

Xi’s efforts to gain a strong grip on the CCP, the Chinese government and people appear to have gone awry.

The main reason for the outburst of people is the “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

People have pointed out that the anti-virus measures implemented under the Xi-led government’s zero COVID policy have failed to contain the pandemic and have harmed their freedom, health and livelihood.

Notably, China has adhered to strict restrictions, which include lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The protests in China are unprecedented as the Chinese people have issued a challenge to the Communist Party’s 70-year rule.

China has seen such protests since the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989, when thousands of people staged protests for democratic rights.

The protests taking place in China show how people have resisted fear of reprisals from Chinese authorities, who have so far played a key role in suppressing dissent.

According to the report, all kinds of dissent was suppressed with the help of crackdowns under Xi Jinping’s regime.

Even activists, intellectual authors and even political leaders have been silenced by punitive actions.

Afraid of sensors and surveillance, the Chinese have not even openly criticized Xi on social media platforms.

Xi faced no opposition even when he amended China’s constitution, paving the way for him to remain “president for life”.

Xi’s speeches and resolutions passed by the CCP in the recent past have shown him trying to present himself as bigger than Mao Zedong.

Given the current situation, popular demand for Xi’s resignation is “extraordinary and may lead to a political coup.”

Reports have claimed that the current situation in China could lead to a political coup, staged by top CCP leaders and Xi’s rivals.

Students staged protests against Xi and the CCP government at Beijing’s Tsinghua University and chanted slogans such as “Democracy and rule of law, freedom of speech.”

Similar protests have taken place across China, including in Shanghai, Wuhan, Urumqi, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

A protester in Shanghai shouted, “We don’t want lies; we want respect! We don’t want a leader; we want a ballot.

The demonstrators shouted the slogan “Opposition to dictatorship”, according to Inside Over.

Nationwide protests have pressured Xi and his party to respond.

According to the report, the authorities’ most likely response will be repression through arrests and prosecutions of protesters.

However, people have started coming out to support the protests which are being detained or arrested by the police.

The report says one protester in a viral video said, “We Chinese people need to be braver. So many of us were arrested yesterday. Are they unemployed or without family? We shouldn’t be afraid!

The Xi-led government’s immediate response will be to remove photos and videos of the protests, according to Inside Over.

However, the government will not opt ​​for a crackdown as it could escalate the situation and trigger more nationwide unrest.