Baswedan’s surge worries Indonesia’s ruling elite Asia Times

JAKARTA Unproven allegations of corruption and election irregularities leveled against recently retired Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan suggest a rising tide of concern in the Indonesian nationalist camp following recent polls showing the Islamist-backed candidate has made substantial gains in the 2024 presidential race.

A Dec. 1 survey by Indikator Politik, for example, saw him trail favorite Ganjar Pranowo, 54, the popular governor of Central Java, by less than two percentage points from 33.9% to 32.2% with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 71, well behind on 23.9%.

In September, a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) poll also placed the 53-year-old academic-turned-politician second in the same three-way race with 27.5%, behind Pranowo with 33.3%. In a two-way contest, Pranowo was leading 47.8% to 43.9%.

A more recent regional survey by Chart Polika has baswedan far behind in Central Java, the home province of Pranowos and to a lesser extent in East Java, but leading in Jakarta, West Java and in nearby cities of Banten, Sumatra, Sulawesi and Kalimantan.

After leading in most polls through the middle of 2022, Prabowo has dropped significantly in what analysts see as a sign that voters under 40, who make up around 54% of the electorate, favor more more youth in relation to loyalty to the party.

Baswedan is backed by the Sharia-based Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS), the sole opposition in the 575-seat House of Representatives (DPR), as well as former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyonos, the Centrist Democratic Party (DP) and media magnate Surya Palohs. National Democratic Party (Nasdem).

The tripartite alliance holds 24% of the seats in parliament, which allows it to reach the 20% threshold to nominate a candidate for the presidency. Only the Indonesian Democratic Party Pranowos for Struggle (PDI-P) has enough seats to nominate a candidate on its own.

Palohs’ crucial decision to back the Baswedans’ candidacy angered Widodo, but apparently worried about creating the impression of political instability, he has so far resisted replacing the three Nasdem ministers in his eight-party coalition despite pressure from the other party leaders.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in his second and final presidential term. Photo: AFP / Anadolu Agency / Anton Raharjo

Most at risk would appear to be Communications Minister Johnny Plate, who allegedly ignored a presidential order to postpone conversion from analogue to digital television until funds were available to enable low-income families to acquire digital switch boxes.

Baswedan is still trying to erase the image created during the massive Islamist protests of 2016-2017 that ended the political career of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ally of Widodo. Purnama then served a two-year prison term for blasphemy.

Palohs’ hasty move, similar to his surprise early support for Widodo in 2014, has given Baswedan the broader base he needs to reinvent himself as a moderate Muslim leader committed to secular nationalist principles.

In fact, he comes from a moderate Arab-Indonesian Muslim family whose patriarch, Abdurrahman Baswedan, was declared a national hero in 2018 after a checkered life as a pro-independence fighter, journalist and one of Indonesia’s first diplomats.

The Baswedans’ father was an educator, and the governor himself undertook his graduate studies at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy and later at the University of Northern Illinois, where he earned a doctorate in political science.

In 2007, he became rector of the University of Jakartas Paramadina, until 2014 when he was appointed Minister of Education in the first administration of Widodos, a position he held for only two years due to rumors of political differences with the president.

The Widodo government has previously been accused of trying to throw obstacles in the way of the Baswedans’ candidacy, which may be responsible for the sympathetic coverage it receives in many segments of the Indonesian media.

Last September, the governor underwent 11 hours of interrogation by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) investigating alleged irregularities in the funding of the organization in Jakartas of a 2021 Formula E motor race in the city ​​streets last June.

According to media reports, the city government has spent 560 billion rupees ($37.6 million) from its own budget to pay the commitment fee to host Formula E races until 2024. The construction of the circuit and viewing booths cost an additional 120 billion rupees.

KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, a former police general, was forced to deny claims that the investigation was politically motivated. This is a purely judicial procedure, he said. Nothing we do at the KPK goes beyond our duty to uphold the law.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 16, 2017. Credit: Agencies/Pool

Nonetheless, Baswedan continues to find himself in the crosshairs, with local governments in Aceh, Riau and the West Java districts of Tasikmalaya and Ciamis recently revoking permits for gatherings he planned to attend as part of a so-called political safari.

The General Election Commission (KPU) recently dismissed accusations that Baswedan was engaging in premature election campaigning, noting that presidential and vice-presidential candidates would not be officially registered until next year.

Alexander Arifianto, a researcher at Singapore’s Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies (IDSS), believes the surge in the Baswedans is due to continued uncertainty over who PDI-P leader Megawati Sukarnoputri will choose. as a candidate.

Megawatis’ dithering almost cost Widodo the election in 2014. But this time there are signs she will choose Pranowo over her daughter, House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani, who votes single digits and could end up getting the party. presidency instead.

While insiders describe the opposition alliance as strong, Baswedan has yet to pick a running mate, likely a choice between Yudhoyonos’ 44-year-old son Agus Harimurti or PKS politician Ahmad Heryawan, 56, the former Governor of West Java for two terms. .

Although he has no experience in public office, Harimurti seems to have the inside track. Nasdem is not putting forward a candidate, but as one insider put it: We all understand that we need to choose someone who has national political clout, whose party has a strong grip on at least two provinces and which is recognized.

So far, Baswedan hasn’t been willing to commit to either, but analysts think he’ll want someone who provides a balanced ticket, the only factor that could decide his performance at the polls in 2024.

Earlier this month, Baswedan received an endorsement from perennial politician Din Syamsuddin, a former two-term chairman of the moderate mass Muslim organization Muhammadiyah, who praised the governor for his high integrity, ability and religious devotion. .

A similar endorsement came from Said Aqil Siradj, former president of Nahdlatul Ulama, the largest mass Muslim organization in the country, who also praised Baswedan as an intellectual with a good vision and mission and (is) also a devout Muslim.

Former NU President Said Aqil Siradj likes the Baswedans' presidential chances. Image: Wikimedia

At the same time, Siradj condemned the oligarchic system that dominates Indonesian political life, a reference to Widodos’ bulky eight-party coalition and how Jakarta-style democracy has evolved to a point where there are few room for checks and balances.

Although Siradj has not officially endorsed Baswedan, he appears to have distanced himself from Widodo since losing his re-election bid to Yahya Cholil Staquf, a 55-year-old rival cleric known to be close to the inner circle of the President.

Arifianto notes, however, that Siradj still enjoys considerable influence given his ties to senior NU religious leaders such as conservative vice president Maruf Amin and Muhammad Yahyah Waloni, a member of Widodos’ current council of presidential advisers.