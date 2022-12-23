Reviews | Donald Trump is now forever dishonored





He hadn’t tried to overturn Grant’s election. He had not prevented the peaceful transfer of power. (But like Mr. Trump, he refused to attend the inauguration of his successors.) He had abused power, usurping the function of Congress, which has the right to determine the qualifications of its own members all the more criticism after a civil war in which 11 states were in rebellion.

As for inciting or aiding an insurrection, that was debatable. Although a staunch Unionist, in 1866 Johnson had remained silent during the New Orleans Massacre that prevented a state convention from amending its Constitution to give black men the vote. The crowd included members of the New Orleans Police Department, which was largely made up of former rebels. They were supported by the mayor, a Confederate sympathizer, who had been imprisoned during the war as a traitor and elected even before being pardoned.

An 1867 congressional inquiry into this tragedy reported that more than 35 people, the vast majority of whom were black, died and about 145 people were injured. He also found that the massacre would never have taken place without Johnson’s tacit approval. Abolitionist Wendell Phillips predicted that what New Orleans is today, Washington will be ruled by the President and his mob.

In 1868, when he was finally impeached, the 10th article of impeachment accused Johnson of ridiculing Congress and setting aside its authority, and the 11th article involved his obstruction of its laws. During the impeachment trial, when Representative John Bingham of Ohio argued for the president’s conviction, he reminded senators that no one is above the law; that no man lives for himself alone, but each for all. With tears in his eyes, he concluded that the position, however high it may be, clientelism, however powerful it may be, cannot allow crime to be sheltered at the risk of the Republic.

But since the Senate did not convict Andrew Johnson, there was no way to disqualify him from office. He may have abused power, ridiculed Congress, arrogated to himself a form of reconstruction that enshrines white supremacy, but the arguable criminal charge (violation of the Tenure of Office Act) did not hold and even if c If so, it was an impeachment court, not a court of law, that had indicted him.

