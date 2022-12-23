Politics
Narendra Modi – Covid: Mask up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advises Indians
The center says 2% of incoming international travelers would be randomly tested from Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi
Posted on 23.12.22, 04:12 AM
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to wear masks in crowded places and called on states and officials to step up Covid-19 surveillance and hospital preparedness.
A PMO press release said Modi, who chaired a meeting on Covid-19 with officials, said precautionary doses of the vaccine could be encouraged, particularly for older and vulnerable groups.
The Center announced that 2% of incoming international travelers would be randomly tested from Saturday. Samples found positive will be sequenced.
The meeting came two days after the health minister asked Rahul Gandhi to follow Covid rules or suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra. No Covid rules have been issued.
India has seen a steady decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few months and the average number of daily new cases fell to 153 over the past week from over 330,000 daily cases at the height of the pandemic. the country’s third wave driven by the omicron variant in January. year.
The Ministry of Health said the decision to randomly test incoming travelers is made to minimize the risk of entry of any new coronavirus variants from other countries at a time when daily cases are increasing in China, Brazil, in France, Japan, South Korea and the United States.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament that states have been asked to sequence the genome of all Covid-19 positive cases for rapid detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the the country.
Medical experts say the latest genome sequencing data shows that the sublines currently circulating in the country are all descended from Omicron and have not caused any increase in levels of severe illness, hospitalization or oxygen demand. over the past few months.
fake news
The Ministry of Health on Thursday called false and misleading a message widely circulated on social networks and WhatsApp groups over the past day that claimed that a new variant of omicron called XBB was different, deadly and difficult to detect. .
The fake message claimed that XBB was five times more virulent than the delta variant.
In fact, a scientific website that tracks coronavirus variants around the world documented the emergence of the XBB variant in India in August this year and its decline in November.
Neither XBB nor any other subline we’ve seen this year has caused an increase in hospitalizations or serious illness, said Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology at BJ Medical College, Pune, and state coordinator of Maharashtra for Covid-19 genome sequencing.
Masks for MPs
After the government sounded the alarm bells over Covid, the speakers of both houses of parliament on Thursday urged MPs to wear masks. Most MPs having abandoned the mask this session, surgical masks were made available to them when they entered Parliament. The day’s debates began in both chambers, with the Speakers reading statements urging all members to be careful and set an example for the people in observing the Covid protocol.
