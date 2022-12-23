What Donald Trump’s trial could look like





On October 14, the day after the Special Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol voted Donald Trump’s subpoena, he issued a lengthy letter of anger, disappointment and complaint . The committee, he said, had perpetuated a show trial like this country had never seen before, with no due process, no cross-examination, no genuine Republican members and no legitimacy. (And, he added, television ratings were very poor.) The committee, of course, was not holding any sort of trial; he was investigating a series of events that culminated in members of Congress fleeing in front of a crowd. But at his last public meeting, on Dec. 19, he voted to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department regarding four crimes Trump may have committed. If he wants a proper trial, the committee may have helped him get one.

One of the references is for the violation of a U.S. Penal Code statute that deals with inciting, assisting, or aiding or abetting an insurrection. The others are for obstruction of official process (namely, the counting of electoral votes), conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement. Referrals like these do not obligate the DOJ to prosecute or prosecute the exact charges they specify. Initially, those choices fall to Jack Smith, who in November was named special counsel for the department’s Jan. 6 investigation, with a focus on Trump. (His mandate also includes whether Trump improperly preserved classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.) If Smith recommends that Trump be indicted, Attorney General Merrick Garland should sign and a grand jury should approve an indictment. charge. .

There is no exact model of what such a trial might look like. Presidents have been impeached, but none have ever been asked after leaving office to turn themselves in to be impeached, with the prospect of being arrested if they do not comply. No judge has had to consider the issue of cash bail for a billionaire who once lived in the White House, nor asked the former head of state to hand over his passport. The voir dire of potential jurors would be an unprecedented spectacle; just like the mug shot.

Trump, however, would not be the only one on trial in the aftermath of Jan. 6. The DOJ has indicted some nine hundred defendants and successfully prosecuted several members of the Oath Keepers on charges that match or parallel some of those dismissed by the committees. Trump, unlike the Oath Keepers, did not enter the Capitol on January 6. From the White House, however, to take an example from an executive summary of the commissions final report, he repeatedly and illegally pressured Vice President Mike Pence to reject several state electoral votes in favor of fraudulent votes. (John Eastman, the former law professor who helped Trump engineer what has become known as the fake voter scheme, has also been the subject of committee referrals.)

The nine committee members, including Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, conducted a tightly managed process. During televised hearings, they were able to broadcast the excerpts of videotaped testimony that they deemed most effective. Prosecutors at trial, on the other hand, have to deal with the live testimony of witnesses before them. The discovery rules mean that Trump’s attorneys would have access to full deposition transcripts and any exculpatory material that prosecutors possess. Evidentiary disputes, such as whether Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that a Secret Service agent told her about an altercation in a presidential vehicle counted as inadmissible hearsay, would be handled not by tweets but through litigation. Another point of contention would be whether Trump knew he had lost the election and was therefore acting corruptly. Witnesses such as Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, and Greg Jacob, Pences’ attorney, could talk about it. But Trump could also call witnesses and prosecutors could cross-examine them. He could also decide to take a stand himself, a decision in which his vanity would surely be a factor.

Trump has made numerous frivolous claims of executive privilege, including one, involving a January 6 committee paper request, which the Supreme Court denied. A trial would no doubt bring new objections and appeals, some of which may be more substantial. All of that would take time, and the first Republican primaries of 2024 are fast approaching. An indictment and trial would not legally bar Trump from running for president again. (Indeed, any attempt to bar him from office if convicted would face almost certainly insurmountable constitutional challenges.) And anyone sworn in as president in January 2025 would have the opportunity to pardon Trump.

But a presidential pardon would be limited to federal crimes. Trump’s first indictment related to Jan. 6 could come at the state level, in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be in the final stages of his own investigation. Willis has a repertoire of Georgia laws to rely on, including a criminal solicitation of voter fraud law, which would appear to describe the phone call in which Trump demanded that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find him more than eleven thousand voices. A special grand jury has been sitting for months and has heard testimony from various witnesses, including Governor Brian Kemp. Georgia would likely also be at the center of any federal trial, as attempts by Trump teams to nullify the election there were particularly egregious. In addition to Raffensperger’s call, which was recorded, the effort to advance the fake voter scheme in Georgia has left a rich paper trail. Incidentally, trials in Georgia, unlike federal trials, can be televised.

Trials inevitably get out of control, even when the defendants are more predictable than Trump. They are rightly more difficult and riskier for prosecutors than hearings for members of Congress. What’s at stake for Trump is his freedom, not just his televised hearings: The charges brought against him by the January 6 committee carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. But the adversarial nature of the process can be very productive. The committee produced a lot of evidence; a trial is where it can be tested.

