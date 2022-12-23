In 2022, Asian middle powers ensured calm in the Indo-Pacific

Asia’s geopolitics of the past year can best be described by the term “strategic maturity”, namely the ability of nations to see the big picture beyond the fog of tensions and short-term uncertainty. term. What started out as a tumultuous year, which took an even more troubling turn over the coming months, ended on a relatively more encouraging geopolitical note, thanks in large part to the proactive role of “middle powers” ​​in encouraging nature’s best angels from the superpowers.

Already divided by war in Ukraine and locked in a disruptive trade and technology war, the United States and China have nearly sleepwalked into direct confrontation following a controversial visit to Taiwan by outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. US representatives in August.

In particular, Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia this year, the G20 chairman and the new chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have been instrumental in negotiating a desperately needed detente between the two superpowers. The result is more manageable competition rather than mutually destructive conflict.

The Sino-US relationship is the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world. But the past year has also demonstrated the growing importance of middle powers in shaping the world order of the 21st century in ways that safeguard the interests of small nations and ensure maximum stability and prosperity for all. Thus, both the reigning superpowers and major regional players such as Indonesia have demonstrated a commendable degree of strategic maturity, which bodes well for the future of the Indo-Pacific.

Let’s not forget that 2022 began with a shocking geopolitical development. Just days after the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where the threat of Russian military action against Ukraine dominated the proceedings, Europe witnessed the first major conventional war of the 21st century.

I remember very well the nightly conversations with European counterparts on the sidelines of the conference. Few believed that a major armed conflict was really short term. Having spent years in conflict-ridden parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East, I have remained deeply skeptical of the strategic complacency that pervades the European strategic community.

Following closely the analyzes of a few perceptive Russian experts, I have argued publicly that a real war is more likely than not. I also argued that Asia could not insulate itself from a potential war in Europe, especially given the centrality of Russia and Ukraine to global commodity markets. Just weeks after the outbreak of the actual war, a number of Asian countries were in the grip of a huge energy and food crisis.

US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during the G20 summit in November. AP Photo

Small nations do not want to be at the mercy of the whims of superpowers

The war in Europe, meanwhile, only heightened the Sino-American rivalry. As the United States mobilized its European and Asian allies against Russia, Chinese leaders blamed the West for instigating the conflict. In addition to blaming NATO’s expansion into the post-Soviet space, Beijing has also stepped up energy imports from Russia in a bid to protect its Eurasian ally from Western sanctions.

Overall, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have projected a united front, pledging to jointly pursue a “new world order” beyond Western dictates. In response, the Pentagon spoke of the need to confront a Sino-Russian alliance in a new era of “great power competition”.

As a result, the Biden administration acted on three fronts. For starters, it issued two major policy documents in quick succession, namely the National Security Strategy (NSS) document and the National Defense Strategy (NDS) to signal its commitment to confront its rival superpowers with enthusiasm.

In particular, the NDS described Asian power as the most important strategic competitor for decades to come,” while the NSS openly accused Beijing of harboring the intention to reshape the international order. [with] more and more, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so”.

Second, the Biden administration has mobilized a new round of sanctions to weaken the foundations of its rivals’ economies. While Russia has faced comprehensive financial and energy sanctions, China has faced unprecedented sanctions targeting its high-tech industries. In particular, Washington has threatened to punish any Western or multinational company supplying semiconductor technology to China.

While tightening the noose around the Chinese economy, the Biden administration has proposed an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which aims to deepen strategic economic cooperation among a dozen US allies and partners, particularly in the area of advanced industries, public infrastructure development, and green technology.

Finally, the Biden administration has also strengthened its military footprint on both ends of the Eurasian landmass. While mobilizing European military allies against Russia, Washington moved forward with consolidating a new alliance of maritime democracies in the Indo-Pacific.

In a surprising move, the Biden administration signed a nuclear submarine deal as part of the Aukus alliance, with the clear goal of countering China’s growing maritime capabilities in the Western Pacific. This went hand in hand with expanded naval patrols in China’s immediate vicinity.

Crucially, the United States has also begun to negotiate new access to bases in vital locations in the Philippines to expand its forward deployment presence in East Asia. The ultimate goal is to build an integrated network of allies and partners to control China’s ambitions.

Amid rising tensions over a range of issues, Ms Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a “rogue province”, nearly sparked a full-scale conflict between the two superpowers.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meet in Riau, Indonesia in January. Reuters

More from Richard Javad heydarian

Troubled by the perilous direction of China-US relations, Southeast Asian leaders have openly warned that the two superpowers could end up “dozing” in the conflict. It was precisely at this time that regional states, namely Indonesia and Singapore, stepped up their efforts to mediate between the rival powers.

None of the ASEAN member states has the same economic and military resources as the reigning superpowers. But what they bring to the table as “middle powers” ​​includes credibility as responsible regional powers and a proven ability to foster cooperative relationships and form geopolitical coalitions. They are also able to exercise a significant degree of strategic autonomy and therefore project their power beyond their immediate borders.

While Singaporean leaders have publicly warned of the disruptive impact of China-US relations, Indonesia has mediated between them. Basically, the two countries were supported by other “middle powers” such as Japan, India, South Korea and Australia, which had also expressed concern over this concern.

After a historic trip to Europe to arbitrate the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Indonesian President Joko Widodo convinced his Chinese and American counterparts to find common ground on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali before the end of the year.

As non-aligned countries with strong ties to all major powers and key leaders within Asean, Indonesia and Singapore were also in a unique position to push the United States and China towards a new modus vivendi. . The result was the “Bali detente”, which saw Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi hold a cordial meeting and recognize their common interests in creating a broadly stable and prosperous order in the Indo-Pacific.

The highly encouraging episode not only underscored the strategic maturity of the two global statesmen, but also the proactive contribution of middle powers such as Indonesia and Singapore. The past year has shown that small nations do not want to be at the mercy of superpowers and, therefore, are willing and able to become captains of their own strategic destiny.

Published: December 23, 2022, 09:00