Donald Trump mocked Sidney Powell’s voter fraud allegations

Even former President Donald Trump thought Sidney Powell, a lawyer who tried to overturn the 2020 vote on his behalf, was exposing allegations of voter fraud that sounded “crazy.”

That was according to the panel’s Jan. 6 executive summary of their investigation into the Capitol riot, which it released Thursday. In the report, the committee detailed how Trump, on November 20, 2020, received a call from Powell, a far-right attorney.

The Jan. 6 panel released testimony from Hope Hicks, Trump’s former White House communications director. Hicks told the panel that while Powell was speaking, Trump muted himself. While mute, he mocked Powell and said to the others in the room, “Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?”

The day before her call with Trump, Powell had taken the stage at a press conference alongside Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, alleging wild conspiracy theories.

According to the committee’s report, Powell repeated to Trump that she trotted out at that press conference. This included the baseless claim that there was “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and probably China in interfering in our elections here in the United States.” Additionally, Powell believed that voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems was in cahoots with Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez (who died in 2013), and that it had something to do with the election.

Two days later, on November 22, 2020, Trump’s team purged Powell from its ranks.

“Sidney Powell practices law on her own account. She is not a member of Trump’s legal team. Nor is she the President’s personal attorney,” wrote Trump attorneys Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, November 22.

As for Powell’s fate, in October 2021, the Daily Beast reported that she was now on Trump’s “banned list.” The Daily Beast spoke to sources who said Powell had been put on a list of people to keep away from Trump and the former president would not take her calls.

In the meantime, Dominion Voting Systems is suing Powell, Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for defamation, alleging the trio launched a series of baseless voter fraud claims that hurt his business. Dominion Voting Systems said in January it was unlikely to settle the billion-dollar lawsuits given the “devastating harm” the three have caused the company.

Representatives for Powell and a spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

