Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan announces third marriage





British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. instagram

Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has announced that she has married.

Taking to Instagram, Reham shared several images to update her followers on her third marriage to Mirza Bilal.

The first image shows a photo of a couple holding hands, showing off their wedding rings.

“We got married in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold according to Muslim tradition,” she captioned the photo.

Later, Reham shared images of herself in a wedding dress and with her husband. “I found my soul mate,” she wrote.

“We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of Mirza Bilal’s parents and my son as my Vakeel,” she wrote on Twitter.

As soon as the announcement was made, people started congratulating the couple.

“Mubarak Mubarak,” wrote one user with a heart emoji.

“Congratulations be happy in your life. Great decision,” wrote another.

“Congratulations may Allah bless you amin,” wrote one of the users.

The British-Pakistani journalist was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple married in 1993 and divorced in 2005. Reham has three children from his first marriage who are based in the UK.

Her second marriage to Khan lasted just 10 months. The couple married in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

Reham, after his divorce from Khan and his third marriage to Bushra Bibi, accused him of being “unfaithful”.

Later, Reham released his autobiography in 2018 titled “Reham Khan” which revolved around his marriage to the PTI leader.

