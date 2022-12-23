Saab receives life extension contract from Swedish Koster minehunters





Sweden has awarded Saab a 350 million crown ($33.8 million) contract to provide life extension services for two Swedish Navy Koster-class minehunting vessels. The agreement will see the replacement and integration of new equipment to ensure the continued operability of the vessels. Among the capabilities to be updated are radar navigation, combat systems and surface sensors. A 270 million crown ($26 million) option to work on three additional Koster vessels is also part of the contract. Mine countermeasures vessels are an important capability for Sweden and for the protection of the Baltic Sea, Saab Kockums Shipyard Head Lars Tossman said. The contract means that the continued availability of the vessels is ensured and demonstrates Saab’s competence to modify and develop capabilities on existing platforms. Swedish mine countermeasures vessels The design of Swedish mine countermeasures vessels was based on the Landsort class. The ships have received mid-life upgrades since 2009 and have been renamed the Koster class. Minehunters continue to benefit from advanced capabilities, including recent remote-controlled underground drones. The Swedish Navy uses the fleet for naval mine clearance and maritime surveillance. Each Koster is armed with autocannons and machine guns for surface missions, depth charges, mines and grenades for anti-submarine warfare.

