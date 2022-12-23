Jokowi cabinet reshuffle and codes for 2022

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo again made a statement regarding the reshuffle (redesign) his cabinet at the end of the year.

This time, he made the statement in response to the latest results of a survey by the Charta Politika agency which said the majority of those polled were in favor of the president revamping the Indonesia Onward cabinet.

Jokowi only responded briefly about the possibility reshuffle this. “Maybe,” Jokowi told the media team after the inauguration of the Sukamahi Dam in West Java on Friday (23/12/2022).

Also Read: Jokowi Opens Opportunity for Cabinet Reshuffle

When the media team asked if it was possible reshuffle set up in early 2023, Jokowi did not give a definitive answer.

“Yes later,” he insisted.

The question of a ministerial reshuffle indeed resurfaced towards the end of 2022.

Especially after one of the political parties in the coalition supporting Jokowi, namely the Nasdem party, declared Anies Baswedan as the presidential candidate (candidate) for the 2024 general elections (Pemilu).

The presidential election also drew reactions from political parties and volunteers from Jokowi’s coalition.

Some of them support the speech reshuffle.

One reason was that Nasdem’s decision was seen as contrary to Jokowi’s request to be careful and not rush to determine a presidential candidate.

On the other hand, as mentioned by the PDI-P, the figure of Anies Baswedan is the antithesis of the government.

Apart from that, it is also often said that the figure of Anies contradicts the palace policy, so Nasdem is considered to be playing with two legs.

However, to date, President Jokowi has not started doing so again. reshuffle.

Remarks Kompas.comIn 2022, Jokowi has only reshuffled his cabinet once. The redesign was carried out in June 2022.

However, after that, the head of state often asked about the codes reshuffle. Both in press releases, special interviews and in interviews with the media editor.

Also Read: Charta Politika Survey, Majority of Respondents Agree with Jokowi Cabinet Reshuffle

Redesign June 2022

President Jokowi appointed a number of new ministers and deputy ministers on June 15, 2022.

Those named were former TNI commander Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), as well as National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan to the post of Minister of Commerce (Mendag).

Hadi Tjahjanto was appointed to replace the previous minister, namely Sofjan Djalil. Meanwhile, Zulkifli Hasan replaced Muhammad Lutfi.

Simultaneously, the President also appointed three Deputy Ministers, namely Raja Juli Antoni as Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Afriansyah Ferry Noor as Deputy -Minister of Labor (Wamenaker) and John Wempi Watipo was appointed as Deputy Minister of State Interior (Wamendagri).

The day before the official inauguration, at least eight personalities were summoned to the palace.

They are Muhammad Lutfi, Sofyan Djalil, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Hadi Tjahjanto, Raja Juli Antoni, Zulkifli Hasan and Deputy Minister of ATR /BPN Surya Tjandra.

The presence of these characters at the Palace had made the public speculate on their existence reshuffle big. However, this did not happen.

Read also: Regarding the reshuffle, Nasdem asks certain parties not to influence the president

After the June 15 reshuffle, President Jokowi changed ministers only once.

Namely when Tjahjo Kumolo, who was Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (MenpanRB), Tjahjo Kumolo died due to illness on July 1, 2022.

Jokowi appointed Abdullah Azwar Anas as Tjahjo’s replacement and installed him on September 7, 2022.

Thus, in total to date, Jokowi has revamped the Indonesia Onward cabinet three times, in the period 2019-2024.

Redesign The first Indonesian cabinet forward was headed by Jokowi on December 22, 2020. At that time, he appointed six new ministers.

So reshuffle the second was carried out by Jokowi on April 28, 2021 by inaugurating two new ministers.

Coded reshuffle by Jokowi

After reshuffling the cabinet in June 2022, President Jokowi said the door reshuffle Ministerial positions in the Onward Indonesia cabinet are still open.

The code was submitted in mid-July 2022.

At that time, Jokowi asked his ministers to redouble their efforts to face difficult challenges, namely the threat of a recession due to energy and the crisis.

“Ministers can’t do normal work. They have to work additionally. They can’t just work on a macro basis, but also micro and even super micro, looking at the details one by one,” Jokowi said on the 13th. July 2022. in discussions with national media editors.

Jokowi also denied when asked whether there had been any other reforms or reshuffle Advanced Indonesian cabinet.

“Hmm, say who!” Jokowi said with a smile.

Also Read: Leveraging Surya Paloh’s Services for Jokowi, Nasdem: People Say Reshuffle, Remember the Red Coat!

Then, during a special interview together Daily compass at Merdeka Palace on August 14, 2022, the code was reiterated by Jokowi.

Jokowi mentioned the incident reshuffle still possible, by reflecting on the developments in the world situation which require rapid policies.

“Always (possibly reshuffle). Nowadays, every day there may be sudden changes in the world situation. We also need the speed of time, the precision of manufacturing Politicsuntil possible reshuffle“, said Jokowi, quoted by Kompas.id on August 18, 2022.

Jokowi pointed out, if in the future it is necessary reshuffle in the best interests, it will be done.

In fact, even if he only has one day left in his reign, a reshuffle can take place.

“If it’s necessary for the best interest, yes, it’s done. Even if it’s only one day, if it’s necessary, it’s done,” he said.

The presidential election of Anies and the next code

The evolution of the political situation is increasingly dynamic towards the end of 2022.

One of them took place when the Nasdem party officially declared Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

The announcement was made directly by Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh on October 3, 2022.

After the presidential inauguration, the public wondered if Nasdem’s position in Jokowi’s cabinet would still be safe?

President Jokowi was also the target of interrogations by journalists on the attitude of Nasdem by declaring Anies.

Also Read: Leveraging Surya Paloh’s Services for Jokowi, Nasdem: People Say Reshuffle, Remember the Red Coat!

After reviewing the location of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train project which is in Tegalluar, West Java on October 13, 2022, reporters asked Jokowi about reshuffle.

Journalists ask if there is a plan reshuffle after the Nasdem party nominated Anies Baswedan as its 2024 presidential candidate.

At that time, Jokowi confirmed that the plan reshuffle there always are.

However, Jokowi did not reveal when, how and who the ministers would be. revamped.

“There are always plans. The implementation will be decided later,” Jokowi said briefly.

In response to Jokowi’s statement, the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the PDI-P DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto, supported the issue of cabinet reshuffle.

Hasto believes that the decision to reshuffle the cabinet is a prerogative of the president that cannot be challenged.

“What Pak Jokowi said was very good, because it is the prerogative of the president,” Hasto said during a meeting at the Party school, Lenteng Agung, on October 13, 2022.

“Because Pak Jokowi needs loyal and strong ministers to work together to solve people’s problems,” he said.

Powerful reshuffle in 2023

Meanwhile, after Anies’ presidential nomination, reports circulated from the Palace that President Jokowi would not reshuffle his cabinet until early next year.

President Jokowi will instead wait for Nasdem to withdraw his ministers as they have different views of the president’s position.

Also read: PPP: Coalition political parties shouldn’t discuss reshuffle, so there’s no chaos

However, if Nasdem has not yet removed its ministers from the cabinet, it is quite possible that the president will eventually be forced to do so. reshuffle.

“So just like the PAN, which in the presidential election of 2019 took a different position from President Jokowi and finally, the only minister of the PAN, namely Menpan RB Asma Abnur, also resigned in 2018,” said a Kompas official, quoted by Kompas.idon October 14, 2022.

“Nasdem should be like that too. Remove his ministers from the cabinet. However, if he is not removed by the beginning of next year, the president can reshuffle his own cabinet,” the official continued.

The Nasdem party itself has three cadres who are currently ministers, namely Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Communication and Information Minister Johnny G Plate and Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh has indicated that he is resigned to President Jokowi regarding Nasdem’s fate in the governing coalition.

He passed it on after Nasdem declared former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate. Nasdem is also exploring coalitions with opposition parties such as the Democrats and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

“Now it’s up to you. The ball is in President Jokowi’s hands,” Paloh said in his remarks during Nasdem’s 11th anniversary event at JCC, Senayan, Central Jakarta on November 11, 2022.

Paloh explained that Nasdem offered Anies to run for president in 2024 to continue the development efforts currently underway.

Also Read: Jokowi Reveals Cabinet Reshuffle Plans, Hasto PDI-P: Alright, President Needs Loyal Ministers

In addition, the successes achieved so far must also be continued.

For this reason, Paloh said, Nasdem will remain firmly in Jokowi’s government until 2024.

He said Nasdem’s stability was not only service lip Alone

“We remain in 1 line of the government coalition. It is our determination. Not only reluctanlty for pragmatic purposes, no. We have pride. We have confidence in ourselves,” added Paloh.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

