EDITORIAL | Putting Naoya Inoue and other athletes behind pay-per-view walls is a bad idea

“Monster” Naoya Inoue became the first undisputed bantamweight champion of professional boxing’s four-belt era. He is only the ninth fighter across all weight classes to achieve this feat, and the first Asian to do so.

Undefeated in 24 professional fights, “Monster” Inoue contested his December 13 fight in Tokyo with Englishman Paul Butler who already holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. Butler was the WBO champion until Inoue knocked him out in the 1st round.

All three judges had Inoue leading on their scorecards after 10 rounds.

Inoue, 29, plans to move up one weight class in 2023. He aims to become a four-weight class champion. He has already won world titles in super flyweight and light flyweight championships.

America’s venerable boxing magazine Ring named Inoue as “pound for pound” the strongest boxer in all weight classes. Additionally, he is expected to regain the top world boxing ranking he previously lost to heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine).

The high-flying Inoue, which is already a Japanese treasure, can be expected to reach greater heights in the days to come.

Naoya Inoue’s achievements out of the public eye

The significance of Inoue’s success in unifying the bantamweight belts is that he has restored the shine to the champion’s crown. Competing sanctioning bodies with different titles had tarnished the crown. Artificially designed “battles” cannot generate real excitement.

A little sad, however, is the fact that the Inoue-Butler showdown could not be viewed on terrestrial or satellite TV.

Naoya Inoue is the first Japanese boxer to become the unified world bantamweight champion, winning the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts. Here he poses for Sankei Sports at Ohashi Gym in Yokohama on December 14. (Sankei by Norikazu Fukushima)

Video streaming service “dTV”, which held the broadcast rights to the match, hastily decided to let the public watch the fight for free shortly before it started. But how many fans could have known?

The thrilling middleweight unification match between Ryota Murata and Gennady Golovkin in April was also not shown live on TV.

World Cup qualifying also has limited viewing

Similarly, even in the Asian finals of the FIFA World Cup qualifying round, games away from Japan could only be seen on video streaming services.

During the World Cup itself, in addition to terrestrial TV broadcasts, the ABEMA streaming service broadcast all matches for free. But who knows what the situation will be at the next World Cup?

Broadcast rights fees continue to skyrocket as deep-pocketed video distribution services enter the market. The day when we will no longer be able to see the World Cup or the Olympics on television is probably not far away.

Is paid access the answer?

From the standpoint of letting free market principles prevail, we can’t complain. In addition, high broadcast rights can also serve to strengthen the players. However, overall, are they a good thing?

After all, won’t pay-per-view programs prevent access to a wide audience?

For example, the revised UK Broadcasting Act 1996 enshrines and calls for the protection of the “right to universal access”. This allows everyone, whether rich or poor, to watch important matches of great public interest for free.

We sincerely hope that children can always see sporting events at their best, whether in the form of the “Monster” Inoue in the ring, Shohei Ohtani playing in MLB in the United States, the excitement of the Cup of the World or the emotional reactions of medalists at the Olympic Games.

Shouldn’t Japan also address the issue of universal access?

