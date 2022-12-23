Politics
EDITORIAL | Putting Naoya Inoue and other athletes behind pay-per-view walls is a bad idea
“Monster” Naoya Inoue became the first undisputed bantamweight champion of professional boxing’s four-belt era. He is only the ninth fighter across all weight classes to achieve this feat, and the first Asian to do so.
Undefeated in 24 professional fights, “Monster” Inoue contested his December 13 fight in Tokyo with Englishman Paul Butler who already holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. Butler was the WBO champion until Inoue knocked him out in the 1st round.
All three judges had Inoue leading on their scorecards after 10 rounds.
Inoue, 29, plans to move up one weight class in 2023. He aims to become a four-weight class champion. He has already won world titles in super flyweight and light flyweight championships.
America’s venerable boxing magazine Ring named Inoue as “pound for pound” the strongest boxer in all weight classes. Additionally, he is expected to regain the top world boxing ranking he previously lost to heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine).
The high-flying Inoue, which is already a Japanese treasure, can be expected to reach greater heights in the days to come.
Naoya Inoue’s achievements out of the public eye
The significance of Inoue’s success in unifying the bantamweight belts is that he has restored the shine to the champion’s crown. Competing sanctioning bodies with different titles had tarnished the crown. Artificially designed “battles” cannot generate real excitement.
A little sad, however, is the fact that the Inoue-Butler showdown could not be viewed on terrestrial or satellite TV.
Video streaming service “dTV”, which held the broadcast rights to the match, hastily decided to let the public watch the fight for free shortly before it started. But how many fans could have known?
The thrilling middleweight unification match between Ryota Murata and Gennady Golovkin in April was also not shown live on TV.
World Cup qualifying also has limited viewing
Similarly, even in the Asian finals of the FIFA World Cup qualifying round, games away from Japan could only be seen on video streaming services.
During the World Cup itself, in addition to terrestrial TV broadcasts, the ABEMA streaming service broadcast all matches for free. But who knows what the situation will be at the next World Cup?
Broadcast rights fees continue to skyrocket as deep-pocketed video distribution services enter the market. The day when we will no longer be able to see the World Cup or the Olympics on television is probably not far away.
Is paid access the answer?
From the standpoint of letting free market principles prevail, we can’t complain. In addition, high broadcast rights can also serve to strengthen the players. However, overall, are they a good thing?
After all, won’t pay-per-view programs prevent access to a wide audience?
For example, the revised UK Broadcasting Act 1996 enshrines and calls for the protection of the “right to universal access”. This allows everyone, whether rich or poor, to watch important matches of great public interest for free.
We sincerely hope that children can always see sporting events at their best, whether in the form of the “Monster” Inoue in the ring, Shohei Ohtani playing in MLB in the United States, the excitement of the Cup of the World or the emotional reactions of medalists at the Olympic Games.
Shouldn’t Japan also address the issue of universal access?
RELATED:
(Read the editorial in Japanese on this link.)
Author: editorial board, The Sankei Shimbun
|
Sources
2/ https://japan-forward.com/editorial-putting-naoya-inoue-other-athletes-behind-pay-per-view-walls-a-bad-idea/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EDITORIAL | Putting Naoya Inoue and other athletes behind pay-per-view walls is a bad idea
- Srinagar Girls Lift U-19 Inter-District Table Tennis Championship
- Minot North Names Head Girls Tennis Coach | News, sports, jobs
- WATCH: Imran Khan’s supporters ‘besiege’ governor’s house in Lahore
- Argentina football league scores metavers partnership after World Cup victory
- Not much different from Joko Widodo, this is what Kahiyang Ayu looks like when he asks people for help
- iPhone 14 Pro faces ‘unprecedented’ setback, leading to drop of new graphics processor
- NZ coach: Aggressive England changes face of test cricket
- John Krasinski Wants To Work In A Bollywood Film And Calls RRR Amazing
- Pakistan’s Punjab gov’t sacked in blow to ex-PM Khan’s snap poll plan
- Bollywood helped attract a new audience to Sufi music: Parwati Kumari
- Tucker Barnhart has a deal with Cubs