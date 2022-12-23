Times are tough, but believe me, we all have reason to be happy. Here’s why | Jonathan Freeland

Jhere is the light in the darkness of winter. It may take a lot of effort to see it, when so many gatherings this weekend will struggle to maintain more than a forced, say, cheesy smile. We all know the reasons: skyrocketing energy bills, rising rents and mortgage payments, falling real wages, increased use of food banks, an NHS collapsing under the strain, strikes weakening some of our most essential services, a brutal war in Europe and a climate crisis that is already taking its toll here and now.

And yet, if 2022 brought something to weigh on the heart, it also offered unexpected lifts to the mind. The past 12 months have shown that, despite everything, there is reason for hope.

Let’s start at home, and a reminder that this time last year the country was still grappling with Boris Johnson and a Conservative Party with no apparent bottom to the behavior it was willing to tolerate. Even after the initial revelations and lies about the Downing Street party during lockdown, it seemed neither embarrassment nor his colleagues would budge Johnson: he was endowed with the special strength of the man who has no shame.

But Johnson will not be spending this Christmas in Downing Street or Checkers. He was thrown out of power in disgrace, overthrown by his own party. Yes, he invents it a million pounds for four speeches and there is talk of a return but, for now, he is not where he wanted to be. He is the politician who won a great victory and squandered it.

It’s our system, rickety and imperfect as it is, that’s done it. And when Liz Truss decided to subject the country to a whimsical Ayn Rand-style experiment in the economic dogma of fame for the rich, it sent her off with even more eagerness. The Conservatives behaved appallingly, of course electing Johnson in the first place, giving themselves over to Truss even for a month, but in the end, however belatedly and selfishly, they did what had to be done.

In the United States, this task fell to the voters. Republicans in Congress have never used their power to impeach Donald Trump, even after he instigated a violent insurrection. They embraced his election denialism and joined in his assault on democracy. But in November’s midterm contests, Americans resisted both precedent and polls to reject him and his cronies. Mini-Trumps have been defeated, from New Hampshire to Arizona, diminishing the man himself. Trump is now what he fears most: a confirmed loser.

Johnson’s and Trump’s humility were encouraging signs not only of democratic resilience, but also of nationalist-populist global retreat. Not everywhere: Benjamin Netanyahu is back in power in Israel atop a coalition that includes those once shunned as part of the untouchable and racist right. But in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has joined the club of the rejected, and in France Marine Le Pen has reconfirmed his membership. If those reasons seem like slim to joy, think about how you would feel if the results had gone the other way.

Meanwhile, the man admired by so many would-be autocrats around the world emerges from 2022 in a shrunken form. Vladimir Putin assumed that he only had to issue the order to invade Ukraine to become the ruler of this land and its people, a new Peter the Great. Instead, Russia’s smaller, defiant neighbor confused its plans and reminded the West of some truths it may have overlooked: that for all its many well-documented failures and hypocrisies, the brand of Western freedom and democracy is preferable to the alternative of aggression and brutality. of a tyrant.

Even wars and fallen empires can seem insignificant next to the problem that eclipses all others: the climate emergency. Who cares about borders if the planet itself is burning? The Novembers Cop summit didn’t deliver everything activists hoped for, but 2022 offered a glimpse of how we might still emerge from this crisis. This month, US scientists announced a breakthrough in the search for a carbon-free energy source, proving in principle that nuclear fusion can work. Caveats abound: primarily, whether it will be possible to move from proof-of-concept to large-scale usable power generation, and to do so in time, given the pace of global warming. Yet there is relief in witnessing a step in the right direction rather than the wrong direction.

So too is the breakthrough hailed in these pages by my colleague George Monbiot as perhaps the most important environmental technology ever developed. Precision fermentation, a refined form of brewing, is a new form of food production, creating substitutes for meat, eggs, milk and fish, which would consume a tiny fraction of the Earth’s resources. Again, there are doubts. But after years of worrying about whether the human race could ever climb out of the hole it dug itself, 2022 has given a glimpse of what a solution might look like.

This fall I had a conversation with renowned writer and optimist Malcolm Gladwell. I told him that sometimes the news, especially about the climate crisis, can get me down, that it’s hard to look at the world and not feel gloomy. Remember, he replied, if in 1945 you were black and you lived in Los Angeles and tried to go to the beach, you were arrested. If in 1970 you were a woman who wanted to be a flight attendant, you had to walk past a group of men who took your measurements, and if you didn’t have a perfect figure, weren’t white and didn’t have no less than 32, you didn’t get the job. It was not so long ago. In other words, change happens. Or, as Gladwell said, every time I pick up a history book, I feel better in the present.

So I look at our politics, and though I may despair of the epic mistake that was Brexit, during these few days of celebration I choose to take solace in the fact that the penny is clearly going down: this week, an outlet as mainstream as ITV News detailed without flinching the ways our leaving the EU has made us poorer. I watch our politicians, and though I may despair of Jacob Rees-Mogg or Suella Braverman, I rather marvel at, say, Gordon Brown, whom I saw in a warehouse in Fife this summer, doing his bit to an extraordinary project that takes items returned to Amazon and other businesses, goods that would otherwise go to landfill, and puts them into the hands of those most in need. Or I think of the Guardian readers I spoke to last weekend, some of them really feeling the pressure, who were nonetheless trying to make the biggest possible donation to our annual charity appeal.

You may call it sentimental, but I think it’s stubborn and rooted in evidence. As 2022 gives way to 2023, there is cause for hope. In these last days of the year, as we breathe, let this be the ground on which we stand.