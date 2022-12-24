Politics
January 6 report: Texans linked to Rick Perry laid out plan to cancel election
Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Governor Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could strike down election results, according to the January 6 Congress report. attack on the United States Capitol which was released on Thursday.
The theory has fueled one of the main strategies that Trump’s closest allies have pushed to overturn the 2020 election results, even though legal experts, including those in Trump’s White House, have dismissed the idea. as illegal and said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
The two Austin-area businessmen, Morgan Warstler and John S. Robison, met with Trump in an Oval Office meeting on November 10, 2020, according to the report. The exact nature of what they discussed was not detailed, but Warstler tweeted in June that he told the entire Trump team at Oval that state legislatures can choose voters — regardless of the law. current state OR state courts say in essence empowering Republican-controlled state lawmakers to unseat President Joe Bidens win.
After the meeting, Robison sent the White House an email explaining the course of action for what was discussed, including the use of a parallel set of state voters who would vote for Trump in the Electoral College.
Then-White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said Robison’s email was Bat. Shit. Crazy, according to the Congress report.
Robison did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. Warstler acknowledged being named in the report on social media, saying his theory was constitutionally justified.
I’m in report Jan 6!, he tweeted. Shweet! Trump should have listened to me.
The report does not say whether Warstler and Robison were the first to introduce the idea of using alternate voters to Trump. But, according to the report, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told congressional investigators that Trump was intrigued by the idea and very interested in keeping the paths to victory open.
It’s also unclear how or why Warstler and Robison gained access to an Oval Office meeting with Trump to discuss election strategy. The two aren’t known in Texas or national politics, and they don’t appear to have a background in law or elections. None of them are notable contributors to Trump in a state where the former president has a healthy pipeline of billionaire megadonors. Warster does not appear to have given any money to Trump and is a rare elected official contributor. Robison donated a total of $805 to Trump and his associated PACS in 2020.
But the two share a notable history with Perry, who served as Trump’s first energy secretary. Warstler is the founder and CEO of GovWhiz, a cryptic technology company with a limited digital presence and a LinkedIn page describing it as always stealthy. Robison is president of the company. Perry took heat in 2015 for his role in helping introduce GovWhiz representatives to senior Texas Lottery Commission officials who raised questions about his own dealings with the company, The Austin American reported at the time. Statesman.
Warstler and Robison have largely slipped under the radar during the months-long saga of Congress’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, which has seen a wide range of figures, from low-level employees to members of Congress, propelled in the national spotlight. The 895-page report was the long-awaited culmination of the committees’ efforts as it was dissolved just before Republicans took control of the House. In a final recap of its work, the committee referred Trump and some of his close allies for criminal prosecution by the Justice Department. The department will have the final say on whether to pursue the charges.
The report also mentioned that Perry seemed to agree with the idea of state legislatures choosing alternate voters. On November 4, 2020, Perry texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking why GA NC PENN states and other R-controlled state houses say he s ‘s about BS (where conflicts and elections are not triggered that night) and just send their own voters. . . I wonder if POTUS knows that. Perrys’ text was first reported last year by CNN.
A spokesperson for Perry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Constitutional scholars, lawmakers and aides in Trump’s inner circle have all dismissed the idea of alternate voters as absurd. Several bogus voters who presented alternative election results were the subject of a criminal investigation.
The disclosure comes as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the validity of the Doctrine of Independent State Legislature, a theory championed by some Republicans that claims the U.S. Constitution delegates power over federal elections exclusively to state legislatures. Election experts, including a bipartisan coalition of secretaries of state, have warned that the theory would effectively allow states to overturn presidential election results and wreak havoc on the electoral process more broadly.
Perrys spent with Warstler, Robison
In 2015, Perry’s relationship with GovWhiz was scrutinized by ethics experts as potentially part of a pattern of alleged and inappropriate use of the governor’s office to curry political favor. They pointed to the meeting between Perry, the Lottery Commission executives he appointed, and GovWhiz representatives as suspicious because of the shadowy companies’ quick access to senior state officials. Perry had just ended his term as governor and the exact nature of his relationship with the company was murky, although company officials told the statesman he had no financial interest. The company was also developing technology that could be used by state agencies. There were no allegations of criminal activity and the company insisted that everything about the meeting was legal.
Perry reportedly had ties to at least four people at GovWhiz, including two lobbyists who had been senior officials in his administration and two others with close ties to governors alma mater, Texas A&M. Robison said at the time that Perry did not organize the meeting and was not involved with GovWhiz during the process.
He just thinks it’s a great idea,” Robison said at the time. He sells the state well. In a weird way, I wish he could be some sort of state ambassador. .can send it everywhere like Henry Kissinger.”
According to his LinkedIn, Robison remains the head of GovWhiz along with two other Austin-area companies: ArenaEdge, a unified video platform for business, education and government; and New Republic Studios, a Bastrop-based film company he took over in 2017.
Before that, he was president of Hollywood Movie Works, during which time he was credited with helping open up the Chinese market for American films and film production, the Austin Chronicle wrote in 2017.
In this role, he was reportedly approached by Perry, who wanted to woo Robison to expand his film company in Texas, rather than China. Perry’s pitch was simple: LA creativity, San Francisco tech, nice people and no income tax, Robison recalled in an interview with South By Southwest.
In 2017 Robison took over Bastrop-based Spiderwood Studios and soon after changed its name to New Republic Studios.
Robison has also donated about $47,500 to Governor Greg Abbotts’ campaigns since 2015, according to campaign finance records.
Carla Astudillo contributed to this report.
|
