Rotary President Joko Widodo regrets more than ten missed opportunities





Jokowi hopes the senior national team’s performance will be even better against Brunei in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has regretted that the Indonesian national team wasted many chances by beating Cambodia 2-1 in Garuda’s team’s inaugural match in Group A of the 2022 AFF Cup at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta yesterday. In that match, Egy Maulana Vikri opened the scoring after the match lasted just seven minutes to welcome Pratama Arhan’s bait. But Cambodia equalized through Sareth Krya’s goal five minutes later. Witan Sulaeman was able to restore the lead to Garuda in the 35th minute. Despite the win, the performance of the senior national team still fell short of expectations. Dozens of chances were obtained, but did not result in goals. Coach Shin Tae-yong also expressed his disappointment with Team Red and White’s performance. Joko Widodo did not fail to comment. The Indonesian number one thinks the senior national team should be able to win with more than two goals. [Sudah] Very good. In fact, luck was more than ten times earlier. Only two already [kali], so how many times did you hit the goal? But yes, the ball is round, said the one known colloquially as Jokowi. Nevertheless, Jokowi hopes the performance of the senior national team will increase and win in the next game. Garuda’s side will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to face Brunei Darussalam at KLFA Stadium on Monday (12/26). Yes, thank God our national team won 2-1, we should be grateful. But tomorrow he will go to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to compete with Brunei. We wish you another victory. All of us, the people, the society, the football lovers, we all want to win, Jokowi said. On the same occasion, Jokowi also revealed that the implementation of new security protocols and standards for hosting football matches has gone smoothly. When I arrived, I saw that the police had a new protocol. What I heard is that the audience is capped at 30,000 and then it will be increased again at some point with new management, new protocols and a new system. God willing, we will get better, Jokowi said. editors Choice

