The intimacy of Iwan Caucasians and Jokowi in the match Indonesia vs Cambodia





Jakarta – RI President, Joko Widodowatch live Indonesia vs Cambodia national team. Jokowi sat together in the VIP East stand President of PSSI, Mochamad Iriawan. Indonesia vs Cambodia took place at Gelora Bung Karno main stadium, Friday (23/12/2022) afternoon WIB, in the match of group A AFF Cup 2022. Garuda’s side first took the lead through Egy Maulana Vikri, who was then leveled by Sareth Krya, but Witan Sulaeman just been the winner. This sweet result was also colored by the intimacy of Jokowi and Iriawan in the VIP East stand. Iriawan or colloquially known as Iwan Bule faithfully accompanies Jokowi. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Alhamdulillah. It’s a blessed Friday for all of us, especially when Indonesia’s match against Cambodia at SUGBK was directly watched by our beloved President Mr. Joko Widodo,” say Iwan Bulemedia. Iwan Bule did not forget to thank him for the presence of the number one in Indonesia. The presence of Jokowi is considered to increase the enthusiasm of the players. “We thank President Joko Widodo for taking the time to attend the SUGBK in person to watch the national team game. His presence is certainly an additional motivation as well as a source of pride for the national team players. “, added Iwan Bule. “The care and concern of President Jokowi is very great for the progress of Indonesian sport, especially for football. This is evidenced by the presence of the Presidential Instruction number 3 of 2019 regarding the acceleration of the development of national football , coupled with the existence of the Grand Design for National Sports (DBON) which was initiated by Menpora Zainudin Amali “It shows that President Jokowi really cares about Indonesian sports,” said Iwan Bule. “Now and in the future, let us unite to build Indonesian sport as our leader, Mr. President Jokowi, wishes,” he concluded. Watch the video “Jokowi’s Advice to KPU in 2024 Elections: Technical Issues Can Be Political“

