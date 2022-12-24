President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi express their grief over the deaths of members of the army

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday apologized for the deaths of members of the Indian army in a tragic road accident in northern Sikkim involving an army truck.

“Anxious to hear of the deaths of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu tweeted.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that left Chatten in the morning for Thangu. En route to Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep incline while negotiating a sharp bend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the deaths of Indian army personnel and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

“Painted by the loss of life of our brave servicemen due to a road accident in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” the PMO tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the death of the Bravehearts.

“Anxious to learn of the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of our brave army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been given all possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest,” tweeted Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were airlifted while three junior officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.