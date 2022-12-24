Donald Trump’s criminal removal could be taken ‘seriously’, GOP fears





A Republican senator has admitted he “fears” the House Jan. 6 committee “has friends in the Justice Department” who would take their criminal referrals against Donald Trump “seriously.”

On Monday, the committee, which is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and associated efforts to nullify the 2020 election, referred former President Trump to the Justice Department on four counts.

The charges were: incitement to insurrection, obstruction of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement. The Ministry of Justice has no legal obligation to act on referrals.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was asked about the removals by One America News Network on Thursday when the committee released its final report on the Capitol riot.

Above, Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022. Senator Kevin Cramer said the January 6 Committee’s criminal referrals against Trump could be taken “seriously by some within the Department of Justice. ALON SKUY/AFP/GETTY

“I have not seen [the report], nothing surprises me. I think this is their last hurray (from the committee), the last day of what they consider to be the sun, so we’ll see what happens to that,” Cramer said. “Unfortunately, I’m afraid that they have friends in the Department of Justice. Department who might take it seriously.”

Cramer previously served in the House of Representatives, where he was one of the first Republicans to endorse Donald Trump after announcing his presidential candidacy in 2015.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer called Trump’s criminal referrals the committees last January 6 hooray, but admits they may have friends in the Justice Department who might take him seriously. pic.twitter.com/kUp9sMl5gC

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 23, 2022

In the ensuing violence, a Trump supporter was shot dead by a police officer, while dozens of officers were injured.

Responding to the January 6 committee referrals, Trump said on Truth Social, “These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It makes me stronger. Which doesn’t make me don’t kill makes me stronger Americans know that I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on January 6th, and went on TV and told everyone to go home.

“People understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, wants to block me from running for president because they know I’m going to win and this whole business of prosecuting me is like impeachment was – a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.”

The January 6 committee’s full report, released December 22, concludes: “The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

He added that anyone “engaged in insurrection” may “appropriately be disqualified and barred from holding government office”.

Trump responded on Truth Social calling the report “very partisan” and claimed he was the victim of a “WITCH HUNT”.

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment.

