LadBaby broke a UK chart record previously held by The Beatles by scoring their fifth Christmas number one on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The duo of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle tied the Fab Four’s record of four Christmas Number Ones last year and have now surpassed it with Food Aid.

LadBaby has already reached No. 1 in 2018 with We Built This City, in 2019 with I Love Sausage Rolls, in 2020 with Dont Stop Me Eatin and last year with the collaboration Ed Sheeran and Elton John Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

The new track, which features money-saving expert Martin Lewis, has sold over 65,000 units since its release on December 16, making it the best-selling single of 2022. The song is a reinterpretation of Band Aids’ 1984 Christmas number one single. Do They Know Christmas?, and proceeds will be shared between the Band Aid Trust and the food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

I can not believe it ! Were number one! The charity has done so for five years in a row. How did we do this again? LadBaby said OfficialCharts.com. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past five years. A massive apology to the Beatles, and to all Beatles fans, I’m sorry! Charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again!

Thank you to everyone who uploaded, everyone who believed in us and brought some Christmas magic. We all love you. Yes comrade!

Martin Talbot, Managing Director of the Official Charts Company, added: It seems LadBaby only appeared yesterday with its first celebratory campaign four years ago, so it’s a little surreal to send warm congratulations for their fifth consecutive official Christmas issue. Securing a number one Christmas is a huge achievement in itself – to do so five times in consecutive years is unprecedented and frankly incredible.

The success of Mark, Roxanne and their family is more than just a feat. The work they have done to increase the visibility and funding of food banks in general and the Trussell Trust in particular has been immense over the past five years, especially at a time that continues to be so difficult for so many people in the UK.

LadBaby beat out competition from Wham! s Last Christmas, which landed at number two, and YouTube supergroup Sidemen, who made a late bid for the top spot with their track Christmas Drillings. This latest release climbed 38 spots on the chart this week to number three.

The Top Five is rounded out by Mariah Careys All I Want For Christmas Is You at number four and Ed Sheeran and Elton Johns Merry Christmas at number five.

Meanwhile, the Kunts finished at number seven with their latest political bid for number one, Fuck The Tories. Talk to NME about the single, the band said it was easier to capture the nation’s vibe without Boris Johnson as their primary target.

Without the smoke and mirrors of Boris, it has really been laid bare who is responsible for the terrible state the country is in, leader Kunt said. These are the same people who supported and excused him through all his lies, cover-ups and corruption.

Now, without his sociopathic charisma at the forefront of the operation, you look at the others and realize what a dastardly, heartless, clueless bunch of jerks we’re left with for the next two years.