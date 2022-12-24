Donald Trump reacts to damning January 6 committee final report





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced the final report of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising as highly partisan.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump sought to deflect blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by attacking outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and calling the deadly riot a protest.

The highly partisan screening committee report deliberately fails to mention Pelosi’s failure to heed my recommendation to use troops in DC, show the peaceful and patriotic words I used, or investigate the reason for the demonstration, electoral fraud. WITCH HUNT! he wrote.

Many Republicans, including Trump, have long sought to blame Pelosi for the Jan. 6 security breaches, even though she was not in charge of the United States Capitol police and does not have the authority to call the police. National Guard in the District of Columbia. His own life and that of his staff were also in danger during the capture of the Capitol.

In the report, the Jan. 6 committee recommended that Trump be barred from office again, citing Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, and also noted the need to hold accountable those implicated in misconduct.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, said Trump misled many Americans with his lies about the theft of the 2020 presidential election, which she called a invented nonsense.

Nor was it clear to most Americans exactly how Donald Trump, along with a handful of others, planned to frustrate the Jan. 6 transfer of presidential power. It wasn’t a simple plan, but it was a corrupt plan, Cheney wrote in his foreword to the committees report.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chair, said those who stormed the Capitol acted on Trump’s pleas.

Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a victorious tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threatens equality and justice for all Americans, Thompson wrote in his foreword.

The panel referred Trump to the Justice Department on Monday on four counts: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements, and inciting insurrection against states. -United.

The referrals are mostly symbolic but could still pressure the DOJ to act against the ex-president.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article referred to Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican from Wisconsin. She’s from Wyoming.

