Gift from PM Modi in 2023: revised OROP for defense pensioners, extension of free food grain plan for the poor by 81 cr





Ahead of the new year, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a series of decisions favorable to the people. OROP review The government on Friday approved the revision of the pension of armed forces personnel under the “One Rank One Pension” scheme with retroactive effect from July 1, 2019 and the decision will benefit around 25 lakh pensioners. The decision taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the Ministry of Defence. He said Rs 23,638 crore will be paid as arrears to retirees from July 2019 to June 2022. “The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revision of the Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) with effect from 1 July 2019” , the ministry said in a statement. More than 25.13 lakh veterans will benefit from this decision. My gratitude to the Prime Minister for keeping the commitment made to the veterans of this country. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022 He said the pension of former retirees would be reset based on the average of the minimum and maximum pensions of Defense Force retirees in the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service. Army personnel retired until June 30, 2019 (excluding early retirement (PMR) from July 1, 2014 will be covered by this revision, according to the ministry. More than 25.13 lakh (including more than 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) pensioners and family pensioners will benefit from the decision, he said. Government makes food grains free for 81.35 cr of people under NFSA for 1 year In a pro-poor move, the government on Friday decided to provide free food grains to 81.35 crore people for a year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore. Currently, beneficiaries covered by NFSA pay 1-3 rupees per kg. Under the law, food grains are allocated at 5 kg per person per month for the category of priority households and 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families at heavily subsidized prices of 1 Re, Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kg for coarse grains, wheat and rice, respectively. With Friday’s Cabinet decision, NFSA beneficiaries will receive free food grains for one year until December 2023. The decision comes a few days before the end of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on December 31, 2022. Government increases copra MSP The government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of milling copra by Rs 270 per quintal and ball copra by Rs 750 per quintal. The Cabinet Economic Affairs Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved minimum support prices (MSP) for copra for the 2023 season, according to an official statement. The approval is based on the recommendations of the Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and the views of major coconut producing states. “The MSP for fair average quality of milling copra has been set at Rs 10,860 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs 11,750 per quintal for the 2023 season. This is an increase of Rs 270 per quintal. quintal for milling copra and Rs 750 per quintal for copra ball compared to the previous season,” the statement said.

