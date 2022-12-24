Trinamool’s Kirti Azad apologizes for remarks on PM Modi’s attire





Kirti Azad said he has always followed the path laid out by the Constitution. New Delhi: On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad apologized for his remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire, saying his party has always respected people of different ethnic backgrounds. Taking to Twitter, the former Lok Sabha MP said his recent tweet had been “misinterpreted”. “My recent tweet was misinterpreted. It hurt people’s feelings. I apologize. I have tremendous respect and pride for our diverse cultures. I regret any harm caused by my unintended remark. I reiterate my commitment to work to always uphold our constitutional values,” he said. He said the Trinamool Congress has always respected people from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds. “As we reflect on the concerns raised by the people, I reiterate my commitment to work to uphold our constitutional values ​​at every step. @AITCofficial has always respected people from diverse backgrounds and I wholeheartedly espouse the values ​​followed by our leaders,” he said. After reflecting on the concerns raised by the people, I reiterate my commitment to work to defend our constitutional values ​​at every stage.@AITCofficial has always respected people from various backgrounds and I wholeheartedly adhere to the values ​​followed by our leaders. Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) December 23, 2022 The TMC leader added that he has always followed the path laid out by the Constitution. “As a party soldier, I have always followed the path laid out by our Constitution, which calls for respecting and honoring our diversity. Anything that appears to be an inadvertent digression from that path is absolutely regrettable,” he said. -he adds. Mr Azad, a former Indian cricketer who featured in the 1983 national World Cup campaign, posted a picture of PM Modi in traditional Meghalaya tribal attire and likened it to a woman’s dress. After his remarks, Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lashed out at the TMC leader and accused him of “disrespecting” the culture of Meghalaya and “making fun” of the state tribal dress. Mr. Sarma also asked TMC to clarify whether it “supports” Mr. Azad’s views. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Are China’s Official COVID-Related Death Figures Reliable?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/trinamools-kirti-azad-apologises-for-his-remarks-on-pm-modis-attire-3634235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos