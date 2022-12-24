January 6 Committee ReportThe Seven Biggest Donald Trump Revelations





The House of Representatives select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021 released its final report on Thursday, with only a few days left in the current Congress.

The 845-page report outlines alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as an analysis of what happened on January 6 when a group supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

It comes just three days after the House committee made criminal referrals to the Justice Department and recommended that Trump be charged with obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy with a view to making a false statement and conspiracy to “incite, ‘assist’, or ‘aid or comfort’ an insurrection.

The DOJ will make the final decision on whether to charge the former president.

The former president criticized the committee’s report, calling it “very partisan” and part of a “witch hunt”. He also said his supporters acted “peacefully” and patriotically on January 6.

Here are the main revelations of the committee’s report.

1. Trump made ‘multiple efforts’ to contact Jan 6 committee witnesses

The select committee is aware of “multiple efforts by President Trump to contact select committee witnesses,” the report says in its executive summary.

“The Department of Justice is aware of at least one of these circumstances,” the report adds.

Many witnesses who had worked in the Trump White House testified before the committee both publicly and behind closed doors during its work.

2. The Trump team committed 200 acts in an attempt to nullify the election

The report alleges that former President Trump and those close to him engaged in efforts to undermine the 2020 election and committed at least 200 acts in pursuit of that goal.

“The Select Committee estimates that in the two months between the November election and the Jan. 6 insurrection, President Trump or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public education, pressure, or condemnation. or private, targeting either state lawmakers or state or local election administrators, to nullify state election results,” the report said.

This included “attempted phone or tethered calls, or text messages, each to one or more state or local officials,” as well as public statements, social media posts, and other efforts.

3. A Trump official said states could tweak the results to prevent socialism

A Trump White House official reportedly said state legislatures had the right to change the results of the 2020 elections in their states if it prevented socialism.

The committee report alleges that Vince Haley, deputy assistant to the president for policy, strategy and speechwriting, made the remark to Johnny McEntee, assistant to the president and director of presidential personnel.

“For Haley, however, the alleged voter fraud was a way to justify pro-President Trump legislatures altering the election outcome, but there were other reasons to do so as well,” the report said.

Voter fraud was “just one reason for nominating Trump voters,” Haley told McEntee, and “[w]We should categorically affirm “that state legislators” have the constitutional right to substitute their judgment for a certified majority of their voters “if it prevents socialism.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Trump called the committee’s January 6 final report “highly partisan.” Brandon Bell/Getty Images 4. Giuliani “frenziedly” called the White House several times on January 6

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani phoned the White House multiple times in the space of minutes on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the committee’s report.

Those calls came after Trump shared a video on Twitter urging Capitol rioters to leave.

“Even after President Trump finally told the rioters to go home, he and his lead counsel, Rudolph Giuliani, continued to seek to delay the joint session of Congress,” the report said.

“Giuliani began frantically calling the White House line the minute the President’s video was posted on Twitter. Failing to get through, he called once every minute – 4:17, 4:18, 4:19, 4: 8 p.m. Managed to briefly reach Mark Meadows at 4:21 p.m., then continued to call the White House line: at 4:22 p.m., three times on two different phones at 4:23 p.m., 4:24 p.m., and again at 5:05 p.m.

“He finally managed to speak with President Trump at 5:07 p.m., and the two spoke for nearly 12 minutes,” the report said.

5. Donald Trump’s loyalist colleagues wrote that the January 6 rhetoric ‘killed someone’

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a January 6, 2021 text that the former president’s rhetoric had “killed someone.”

According to the report, Parscale exchanged messages with Katrina Pierson, who served on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Brad Parscale, the former Trump campaign manager, texted Katrina Pierson at 7:21 p.m. on January 6, saying the day’s events were the result of a ‘sitting president asking for civil war,'” indicates the report.

“This week I feel guilty for helping him win… a woman is dead,” Parscale reportedly wrote.

“You realize that was going to happen,” Pierson replied.

“Yeah. If I was an asset [sic] and I knew my rhetoric killed somebody,” Parscale said, and Pierson replied, “That wasn’t the rhetoric.”

However, Parscale replied, “Yes, it was.”

6. Trump ignored the Jan. 6 statement written by Kushner for the “off the Cuff” speech.

The report refers to the video Trump recorded and released on January 6, 2021, in which he told those on Capitol Hill that they should leave.

A statement had been prepared by his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, but Trump did not use it.

Then White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reportedly told Trump “I’ll stick to that script” before beginning the recording.

“Kushner and others had drafted a statement, but President Trump spoke out entirely lightly,” the report said.

7. Trump considered a procession to the Capitol with 10,000 National Guardsmen

The committee’s report addresses former President Trump’s stated wish to march to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 with his supporters. Trump spoke to supporters before the march to the Capitol but did not join them.

The former president reportedly floated the idea of ​​going to the Capitol escorted by 10,000 National Guardsmen, but advisers convinced him otherwise.

Trump “mooted the idea of ​​deploying 10,000 National Guardsmen to protect him and his supporters from any supposed threat from left-wing counter-protesters,” but was dissuaded by senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“That is, President Trump briefly considered having the National Guard oversee his procession to the U.S. Capitol,” the committee report said.

“The President did not order the National Guard to protect the U.S. Capitol or secure the Joint Session proceedings.”

