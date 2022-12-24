Binance Takes Action to End Attacks; The position of the BNBs on the chain remains in





Binance removes doubts about its overall well-being.

Futures and options traders focus on BNB trading.

On-chain data shows losses for investors in the recovery of deposits. After weeks of allegations and counter-accusations, Binance has finally resolved the issues raised as it aims to end the uncertainty and doubt plaguing the exchange. In his blog post in seven sectionsBinance stressed that it was necessary to officially respond to misinformation that was spreading in the crypto community as it was an advocate for transparency and openness. How much Can you get BNB for $1? Recall that Binance has been facing challenges at all levels since the collapse of its competitor, FTX. At one point, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) was moving toward a full prosecution of the exchange. More recently, auditing firm Mazars backed away from scrutiny of the financial health of the exchange. Lively and undamaged, says the exchange Addressing concerns from investors and the wider ecosystem, Binance clarified that it has no liquidity issues despite the suspension of USDC withdrawals. Regarding its reserves, the exchange noted that it was in very good financial health. Considering the Mazars issue, Binance explained that auditing crypto businesses like theirs is a new concept. So the talks about the big four accounting firms rejecting the audit process had no valid basis. As for the DOJ accusation, the blog post indicated hesitation about a full clarification. However, he noted that he had duly followed regulatory policies in several countries and would address them at a later date. The post said, We are currently unable to respond to controversial court discussions, but in the face of one-sided media allegations, we also hope to clarify and highlight the following facts that have long been ignored by the public. BNB volume increases but weakens Despite the explanation Binance Coin [BNB], retrograde on the resumption of a significant rise. However, the 24-hour trading volume was able to replace price stagnation with an increase of 18.36%. According to on-chain data provider Santiment, BNB volume was $546.13 million at press time. Are your BNB holdings flashing green? Check the Profit Calculator This condition reflected an attempt by traders to jump on BNB based on price movement. The action of traders in the derivatives market was contrary to the display in the overall market. Indeed, data from Santiment revealed a massive drop in the funding rate on the exchange to -0.007%, indicating a retracement of futures and options positions. Regarding its active addresses, on-chain data showed that BNB was competent in attracting and improving user activity. This was due to the increase in seven-day active addresses on December 21, although the metric fell to 23,600 at the time of writing. As a result, Binance was in the recovery process confidence after billions of dollars of exits from the exchange. In line with its 30-day market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio, BNB remained committed to keeping investors in losses. At -13.27%, the MVRV depicts an undervalued scenario. However, it also meant negative results for holders who bought at a price above the current value.

