January 6 report expands roadmap of Georgia DA’s investigation into Donald Trump





An image of former President Donald Trump appears on a screen as the House Jan. 6 Select Committee holds its final hearing Monday in Washington, DC (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The January 6 House Select Committee report provides an expanded roadmap for Georgia prosecutors investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election, setting out details of a campaign to extraordinary pressure on state officials, including racist attacks on local election officials.

The report released Thursday also cites testimony from the former head of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in Georgia, suggesting he was manipulated into helping enact a scheme to create fake pro-Trump voters. in the state.

A Trump campaign official, Robert Sinners, told the panel that he was never told, as the committee found, that three senior campaign lawyers declined to participate in the plan on the grounds that he was unnecessary and legally risky.

Robert Sinners, a former Trump campaign staffer, is interviewed by the House Select Committee in an image from a video released during a June 21 hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (House Select Committee via AP)

We were just idiots or useful rubies at the time, said Sinners, who was instrumental in arranging a Dec. 14, 2020, meeting at the Georgia State Capitol, where fakes Pro-Trump voters gathered in secret and anointed themselves Georgia’s true voters, despite Joe Bidens’ victory in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in the final stages of her own investigation into the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, with a special grand jury expected to deliver its own report on the question. Willis is expected to begin seeking indictments under the state’s Racketeering Conspiracy Act, and many legal analysts have concluded that his investigation poses Trump’s most imminent threat of criminal prosecution. despite a longstanding, still ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice.

The president would stop at nothing to win Georgia, the report says.

The report’s second chapter focuses on what it calls a jaw-dropping moment: Trumps January 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he repeatedly harassed the top US election official. The state and its chief attorney, Ryan Germany, found enough votes to overturn the state election results and appeared to threaten them with criminal charges if they failed to do so.

The story continues

It’s a criminal, it’s a criminal offence. And you can’t let that happen, Trump told Raffensperger and Germany on the call. It’s a big risk for you and for Ryan, your lawyer… I inform you that you let it happen.

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on November 11 this year in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The committee notes that Raffensperger himself viewed Trump’s comments as a threat, given that his language could be understood to direct the federal government’s law enforcement power against them.

While Raffensperger was unsure whether President Trump was threatening such an investigation, he did know that Trump had positional power as president and seemed to promise to “do [my] miserable life,” the report said, citing Raffensperger’s own account in a book he wrote.

But the threat was also of a more insidious nature, the committee report continues in its account of the phone call, noting that Raffensperger detailed how some of Trump’s most radical supporters reacted as if it were their duty. to carry out this threat.

The committee’s report sharply criticizes the false accusations of fraud made by Trump and his allies in Georgia. He notes that during the phone call with Raffensperger, Trump made 18 references by name to Ruby Freeman, an African-American election worker from Fulton County (which encompasses the city of Atlanta) who, along with her daughter Shaye Moss, was wrongly accused by the president and his chief counsel, Rudy Giuliani, of smuggling pro-Biden ballots into Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where votes were being counted.

He cites Giuliani’s testimony during a Dec. 10, 2020, hearing before a Georgia legislative committee, in which he seized a clip of Freeman passing Moss a ginger mint, claiming the two women were smuggling USB drives. as if they were bottles of heroin. or cocaine and suggested that the two women be imprisoned and their homes searched.

Wandrea ArShaye Shaye Moss, left, a former election worker from Georgia, testifies at the January 6 fourth inquest hearing, as her mother Ruby Freeman, right, listens, in the Cannon House office building on June 21 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Not only were Giulianis’ claims about Freeman and Moss reckless, racist and untrue, but they had real life-altering consequences for both women, the report says, citing public testimonies from the two women about how they lived in fear as a result and how Freeman, on the advice of the FBI, had to flee his home.

The report also notes that federal prosecutors discovered a document at the home of a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia whose members have been charged with a seditious conspiracy with the words DEATH LIST written across the top.

The list of victims contained only two names: Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the report said.

The threats in Georgia extended beyond Freeman and Moss. Fulton County election registration chief Ralph Jones received death threats after the election, including one using a racial slur and portraying him as someone who should be shot, and another threatening to kill him. kill by dragging his body with a truck. Election offices in 10 Georgia counties received email threats from an anonymous sender warning of bombings that would make the Boston bombings look like child’s play and death and destruction would continue [u]until Trump is guaranteed to be POTUS.

The new details of the bogus voter scheme, however, may have the most legal significance for Willis, as they show senior Trump campaign attorneys were well aware that the plan to anoint pro-Trump voters in Georgia and other parts of the country. other states that Biden had won was legally unsound from the start.

The plan, the report says, was an illegal, unprecedented and destructive disruption of the Electoral College process our country has used to select its president for generations and led directly to the January 6 violence.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

As noted in the report, the fake voter scheme was pushed by one of Trump’s lawyers, Kenneth Chesebro, in three campaign memos dated November 18, December 9, and December 13, 2020. In the first memo, Cheseboro argued that alternative voters could be named in Wisconsin to preserve campaign options in the event of a favorable court ruling later rejecting state election results declaring Biden the winner.

But at the time of his Dec. 9 memo, as it became clear that no such ruling would be made in Wisconsin or other states, Chesebro argued that unauthorized Trump voters could be selected. then recognized retroactively, not only by a court, but by a state legislature or congress. That idea then became central to Trump’s Jan. 6 plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject qualified Biden voters from key states, on the grounds that there were competing pro-Trump voters.

After the Supreme Court dismissed a Texas challenge to election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania and other states on Dec. 11, top Trump campaign lawyers washed their hands of the whole project. According to the report, Justin Clark, who oversaw the Trump campaigns general counsel office, said he essentially delivered the message, I’m gone, and encouraged his colleagues on the campaign’s legal team to do so. even.

I had real issues with the process, Clark told the panel. He said false voters were not necessarily properly designated voters and added: This is the wrong thing to do. At that time, two other campaign lawyers also withdrew from any role in implementing the plan.

This exhibit from a video released by the House Select Committee shows Justin Clark, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, during an interview with the panel on July 12. (House Select Committee via AP)

But those concerns were apparently never communicated to state campaign officials, who were tasked in some cases by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel with holding meetings at the state Capitol buildings. State on December 14. At these meetings, Trump voters were to nominate themselves as bona fide voters and then send those lists to the National Archives and Congress. In Georgia, a campaign staffer emailed Trump voters in the state saying they should meet in complete secrecy and that if asked, they should say they were at the state Capitol for meetings with two GOP state senators.

The panel has yet to release transcripts of its main depositions on the matter, making it unclear at this stage whether there is any exculpatory evidence the panel omitted from its report.

The report also fails to note that David Shafer, the chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia, who chaired the fake election meeting that day, later publicly stated that the action was taken on a contingent basis, in case there were any. would have a subsequent court decision. in favor of Trump who dumped legal and certified Biden voters in the state. Shafer only spoke about it publicly after the fake election meeting that participants were to keep secret was exposed by reporters.

Sinners, Trump’s campaign manager for Election Day operations in Georgia and potentially a key witness for Willis, told the committee I absolutely would not have wanted to be involved in setting up the meeting if I had known. that the three main campaign lawyers were not on counsel. He went on to say that he felt angry because no one really cared if people were potentially putting themselves in harm’s way.

