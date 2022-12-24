Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham announces marriage to model Mirza Bilal in US





Edited by: Pritha Mallick

Last updated: December 23, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

The British-Pakistani journalist and ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced her marriage to Mirza Bilal. (Photo: Reham Khan)

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan announced her marriage to Bilal in a simple Nikah ceremony in the US city of Seattle on social media

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced on Friday her marriage to US-based Pakistani actor and satirist Mirza Bilal.

The 49-year-old British-Pakistani journalist, who was married to Khan between 2014 and 2015, announced her marriage to Bilal in a simple Nikah ceremony in the US city of Seattle on social media.

We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal_’s parents and my son as my Vakeel,” Reham said in a tweet.

She also shared photos of her and Bilal at the Nikkah ceremony on Instagram.

The first image shows a photo of the couple holding hands, showing off their wedding rings. We got married in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold according to Muslim tradition,” she said.

Later, Reham shared images of herself in a wedding dress and with her husband. I found my soul mate,” she wrote.

This is the third marriage for Reham and Bilal. A corporate professional, Bilal is a former model and has also appeared on The 4 Men Show, Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar and National Alien Broadcast, online portal current.PK reported.

Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple married in 1993 and divorced in 2005. Reham has three children from his first marriage who are based in the UK.

Her second marriage to Imran Khan lasted just 10 months. The couple married in 2014 and divorced in 2015, Geo News reported.

Reham, after her divorce from Khan and her third marriage to Bushra Bibi, accused him of being unfaithful.

Later, Reham released her autobiography in 2018 titled Reham Khan “which revolved around her marriage to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and in which she alleged drugs and abuse by the 70-year-old cricketer years became a politician, says the report.

In February, Murad Saeed, then Federal Communications Minister and head of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), served legal notice on Reham Khan about the baseless allegations “in his book. Reham Khan had alleged that Khan was gay and shared a relationship with Saeed in his book.

Your book has been used as a reference to launch malicious propaganda and false claims,” he said. The former minister said Reham never contradicted some references in his book that were leaked before it was published. Later, with the reference to his book, false allegations were directed against Murad Saeed,” the press release reads.

(With agency contributions)

