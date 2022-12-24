5 key takeaways from the January 6 panels report on the US Capitol riot | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC One man is ultimately responsible for last year’s attack on the United States Capitol: former President Donald Trump.

That’s the conclusion of a nearly 850-page final report released Thursday night by a US congressional committee at the end of its 18-month investigation into the deadly January 6, 2021 riot.

The report came just days after the panel recommended criminal charges against Trump for his role in the attack, which saw a crowd of the president’s former supporters storming the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory for Joe Bidens.

It builds on months of public hearings, in which US lawmakers have argued that Trump, who dismissed committee work as a partisan, drove the crowd into a frenzy, then failed to act. to stop the riot.

Here is an overview of the five main takeaways from the final report:

Trump is the main cause of the riot

The report unambiguously blamed Trump for the attack on the Capitol: the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him, he added.

The panel went on to detail what it said was Trump’s multi-part plot to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election, saying that plot culminated in the riot.

Trump declared victory prematurely and began spreading allegations of voter fraud; he lobbied state election officials, the Justice Department and his own Vice President Mike Pence to help reverse the results, then he summoned supporters to Washington, D.C., incited them to attack the Capitol and failed to stop the riot for hours, the report read.

President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and illegally call a halt to the vote count was not a spontaneous decision. It was premeditated, he said.

The Trump campaign attempted to contact 190 state lawmakers

Members of the 2020 former presidents’ re-election campaign embarked on a concerted lobbying effort late that year to convince Republican lawmakers in critical swing states Biden won to nominate voters for Trump despite his loss, also indicates the report.

According to a campaign staffer spreadsheet produced for the select committee, the Trump campaign apparently attempted to contact more than 190 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan alone, it read. .

For example, in a voicemail message to a Michigan lawmaker that was leaked to the press, a Trump campaign staffer asked for a resolution from the state legislature to allow Michigan to send voters for Donald. J Trump in the Electoral College and save our country.

While campaign aides showered state officials with these calls, some state officials received more personalized outreach directly from President Trump, [Trumps lawyer Rudy] Giuliani and their allies throughout the post-election period on this issue, according to the report.

Trump’s plan to join Capitol supporters was serious

In his pre-riot speech at the Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump told his supporters he would be going to the Capitol with them. After that, we’ll go down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going down to the Capitol, he said, urging the crowd to show strength.

The committee said in its report that Trump was serious about those plans because the US Secret Service tasked with protecting the president was ready to secure the trip until violence escalated on Capitol Hill.

The president just said he was heading to the US Capitol to watch the vote, a Secret Service official wrote in an email during the speech. As protesters, some of whom would soon turn into rioters, marched toward Congress, Trump was pushing his request to go to Capitol Hill, according to the report.

Robert Engel, Trump’s Secret Service details chief, reportedly said the then-president asked to go to the Capitol immediately after his speech, but his request was denied and he returned to the White House. President Trump nonetheless persisted in his request to go to the Capitol, the report said.

Engel later wrote in an email that the Secret Service was discussing options and setting expectations regarding Trump’s request, but the forces’ leadership ultimately determined that it would not be advisable for Trump to go anywhere. near the Capitol.

Trump told a crowd of his supporters on January 6 that he would be with them on Capitol Hill. [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Law enforcement aware of potential violence

The report details how several security agencies, including the DC Metropolitan Police, the United States Secret Service, the Capitol Police (USCP), the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense were aware of the potential for violence on January 6.

The agencies received reports of online posts on various social media platforms and pro-Trump websites calling for an attack on the Capitol a few days before the riot, according to the committees report. For example, a January 2, 2021 post from a Trump supporter said this is not a rally and this is no longer a protest. This is an endgame position many are willing to die to take back #USA And don’t be surprised if we take the #capital building [sic].

A Capitol Police intelligence official also told the forces’ leadership that Jan. 6 would be the last chance for Trump supporters to cancel the 2020 election, raising the potential for violence, noting that the target is Congress.

Yet despite publicly available intelligence and threats against the U.S. legislature, the report showed that law enforcement officials from various agencies still underestimated the potential for violence, arguing that Capitol police would be able to contain the situation.

For example, senior Capitol Police officials discussed calling in the National Guard before Jan. 6, but later agreed that a request for the DC National Guard would not be necessary, particularly if the ‘USCP was in an all hands on deck posture, according to the report.

Lawmakers concluded in their report that additional steps should have been taken to address the potential for violence that day.

The committee makes recommendations

The report included a list of recommendations from committee members to prevent similar events on Jan. 6 from happening again, including prosecuting those responsible for the attack and reprimanding lawyers who pushed false allegations of voter fraud.

Committee members also said those responsible for the January 6 events should be disqualified from holding public office under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which deals with insurrection in reference to Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

The report called for whole-of-government strategies to address the threat of violent activity posed by all extremist groups, including white nationalist groups and violent anti-government groups, while adding that law enforcement must improve their response. to such threats.

Subpoena authorities in the House of Representatives are also expected to be strengthened after several Trump allies and the former president himself defied requests for information and testimony from committees, he said.

Thanks to the dedicated folks at @USGPO, the final report is on the way.

Read now: https://t.co/IaOMOevYfr pic.twitter.com/fmho4WvyQJ

January 6 Committee (@January6thCmte) December 23, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/23/5-key-takeaways-from-january-6-panels-report-on-us-capitol-riot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos