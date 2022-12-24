Take another look at Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s dowry of 3 children, who is the most ‘popular’?





Jakarta, Insert Live – President Joko Widodo married his three children during his tenure as number one in Indonesia. This made netizens curious about Joko Widodo’s child marriage dowry for her partner. According to various sources, see the summary below:

1. Gibran Rakabuming Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially married Selvi Ananda. Currently, the two couples are exchanging rings which are brought by Kahiyang Ayu, Gibran’s sister. Gibran pinned a ring to Selvi Ananda’s ring finger on Thursday (11/6/2015). Instead, Selvi pinned the ring to Gibran’s ring finger. The consent process went smoothly. Smoothly, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo made his sacred promise in front of the prince. “I married Gibran Rakabuming Raka bin Engineer Joko Widodo to Selvi Ananda binti Didit Supriyadi with a set of prayer tools as a dowry,” said the chief, Mukhtaroji. Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially married Selvi Ananda. Currently, the two couples are exchanging rings which are brought by Kahiyang Ayu, Gibran’s sister. Gibran pinned a ring to Selvi Ananda’s ring finger on Thursday (11/6/2015). Instead, Selvi pinned the ring to Gibran’s ring finger. The consent process went smoothly. Smoothly, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo made his sacred promise in front of the prince. “I married Gibran Rakabuming Raka bin Engineer Joko Widodo to Selvi Ananda binti Didit Supriyadi with a set of prayer tools as a dowry,” said the chief, Mukhtaroji. Gibran Rakabuming, the first son of Joko Widodo, married Selvi Ananda on June 11, 2015. The two had a wedding at the Graha Saba Buana Building, Solo. Gibran’s dowry for Selvi was quite simple as it was just a set of prayer tools wrapped in a transparent box. 2. Kahiyang Ayu Kahiyang ayu / jokowi / bobby / prenup Photo: Ray Jordan / detikcom Kahiyang ayu / jokowi / bobby / prenup Photo: Ray Jordan / detikcom President Joko Widodo’s second daughter was married to Bobby Nasution on November 8, 2017. The wedding of Mayor of Medan and Kahiyang Ayu took place at Graha Saba Buana Building, Solo. Kahiyang Ayu received a gold dowry weighing 80 grams when she married Bobby Nasution. 3. Kaesang Parangep Before the wedding Kaesang Erina / Photo: Rio Motret via instagram @doleytobing Before the wedding Kaesang Erina / Photo: Rio Motret via instagram @doleytobing Kaesang Pangarep officially married Erina Gudono on Saturday (10/12) at Royal Ambarrukmo Hall, DI Yogyakarta. Marrying Erina Gudono, the youngest child of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, gave a dowry of IDR 300,000 with beautiful numbers and figures. As well as gold weighing 10 grams, 12 grams, 20 grams and 22 grams depending on the wedding date. (say/say)





Also watch the following video:







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insertlive.com/hot-gossip/20221224075754-7-299000/intip-lagi-mahar-3-anak-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-siapa-paling-merakyat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos