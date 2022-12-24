The Committees’ January 6 Damning Final Report on Donald Trump Should Shatter Desperate GOP Attempts to Discredit Him





Even after 10 public hearings, the January 6 commission still has a lot to say. His sprawling 845-page final report contains a number of new revelations about Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat, including a warning from attorney John Eastman, in an email, that the former president had made inaccurate statements in a court document. This adds to their already damning case against Trump, whom they referred to the Justice Department this week on four federal offense charges. And it makes a number of recommendations to guard against another insurgency, including a call for Congress to bar Trump, the central cause of the 2021 attack, from holding public office again. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him, the committee wrote at the top of its summary.

But the committees’ final report also serves another purpose, beyond expanding its detailed account of the former presidents’ attack on democracy: It serves as a bulwark against the efforts of Trump, his allies, and Republicans. on Capitol Hill to discredit the work of the panels.

Throughout the bipartisan investigation into the insurgency, the panel and those who cooperated with it were constantly vilified and threatened by Trumpworld; even on Thursday, when the final report was released, Trump railed against the deselection committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the United States government in a series of messy social media posts. Trump allies also appeared to hinder and influence the investigation, as former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in testimony released by the committee Thursday.

These tactics of bullying and flooding the area with shit, as Steve Bannon would say, have worked for Trump in the past. But the committee, in its far-reaching report, goes to great lengths to clean up the area.

In its own summary of the length of a short novel, the panel recognizes that millions of Americans still lack the information necessary to understand and evaluate what President Trump told them about the election and that some media and commentators have actively discouraged viewers from watching, and that millions of other Americans have yet to see the actual evidence addressed by this report. The report not only outlines the committees’ findings, as lawmakers did in hearings this year, but gives the public a glimpse into its exhaustive process of reprimanding, it seems, Kevin McCarthysvow of Investigators Investigate When Republicans Take Control of the House Next Year. . McCarthy, who opposed the committee, was also one of 139 Republican House members who voted to overturn the election results in the hours after the Jan. 6 attack.

If this select committee has accomplished one thing, I hope it has highlighted how dangerous it would be to empower anyone whose desire for authority comes before their commitment to American democracy and the Constitution, has said President Bennie Thompson in a preface to the report. I believe most Americans will turn their backs on these enemies of democracy.

The committee also anticipates Trump’s claims that the inquiry was highly partisan by stating that virtually all of its witnesses were Republicans and current or former employees and allies of the former president. On four pages listing those who have testified, there is only one Democrat listed: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who told the panel how pro-Trump protesters stood outside her house with megaphones, trumpeting the election lies of their leaders. We decided that the vast majority of our witnesses should be Republicans, wrote in her foreword Liz Cheney, ranking member Liz Cheney, one of two GOP lawmakers on the panel. They were.

To read the report is not just to confront Trump’s extraordinary efforts to try to undo his loss to Joe Biden, but to remember how thorough the investigation into this attempted coup was. It may not matter to those who still believe Trump’s conspiracy theories or to the Republicans who are still trying to take advantage of them politically, and who are sure to dismiss many of the recommendations from the committees when they will take control of the House next month. As Thompson writes in his foreword to the report, Some will side with Holocaust deniers. The hope, as the committee concludes its work, is that most do not and that the fever of Trumpism will finally begin to break.

Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a victorious tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threatens equality and justice for all Americans, Thompson wrote. We can never surrender to the enemies of democracies.

